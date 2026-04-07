Rehman Dakait Vs Dhurandhar? Posters Attack Akhilesh's 'Lyari Raj', Back 'Dhurandhar' CM Yogi Adityanth

Lucknow: Is it Rehman Dakait vs Dhurandhar in Uttar Pradesh? Bollywood movie 'Dhurandhar' inspired posters have popped up in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Amethi, targeting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the 2027 state Assembly elections.

Posters put up in UP | Image: X

The hoardings have been created by an organisation named 'Youth Against Mafia'. The interesting posters have been made in 'Akhilesh Yadav vs Yogi Adityanath' format, juxtaposing the two and questioning the public who they want to see as their leader.

Bearing the pictures of both Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the posters ask, "Aapko kya chahiyae? Akhilesh ka Lyari Raj...[or] Dhurandhar CM."

Akhilesh Ka Lyari Raj?

On one side of the poster is Akhilesh Yadav, who has been portrayed as Rehman Dakait, the villain from 'Dhurandhar' movie who is a Pakistani gangster based in Karachi.

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The 'Lyrari Raj' mentioned in the poster is a reference to Lyari neighbourhood in Pakistan's Karachi which was infamous for gang violence. Rehman Dakait was a gagster based in Lyari.

The side of the poster with Akhilesh Yadav bears newspaper cutouts showing crimes during SP's rule.

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Dhurandhar CM

Dhurandhar movie poster (left), Yogi Adityanath (right)

The other side of the poster calls Yogi Adityanath a "Dhurandhar CM". It showed Adityanath washing the feet of a baby girl and bears newspaper cutouts about the deaths of gangsters like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad during the rule Adityanath's rule.

Youth Against Mafia General Secretary Abhinav Tiwari said, “We want to create an awareness among the Gen Z through these posters so that they know the time that Uttar Pradesh has seen earlier as compared to the time now…We wanted to give them a clear message about the change that has occurred.”