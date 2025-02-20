Rekha Gupta's Rise To Power: A Journey From Student Politics To Delhi's Chief Minister

New Delhi: BJP MLA-elect Rekha Gupta is all set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday, thus becoming the fourth woman CM of the national capital. Rekha Gupta, the one-time MLA and former Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has come a long way from her early days in student politics. Born in 1974, Rekha Gupta's political journey began in 1992 when she joined the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

Rekha Gupta, who was also elected as a three-time councillor, had leadership skills from her early days, as she became the secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1995-1996, followed by her presidency in 1996-1997. Her tenure as president of DUSU marked a major milestone in her political career.

In 2002, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and quickly rose through the ranks. She served as the national secretary of the Yuva Morcha from 2002-2005 and later became a councillor in North Pitampura from 2007-2012.

Her experience in municipal governance is extensive, having served as the Chairman of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, MCD (BJP) from 2007-2008. She has also held various positions within the BJP, including National Executive Member, Chairman of the Education Committee, NDMC (BJP), and State General Secretary.

Despite facing setbacks, including losing the Assembly Elections in Shalimar Bagh in 2015 and 2020 against AAP's Bandana Kumari, she persevered. Her determination in her political journey paid off after she won the recent Delhi Assembly polls from the same constituency defeating the sitting AAP MLA, and becoming a first-time MLA.

As the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta is set to make history as the first BJP woman to hold the position in 27 years. Her extensive experience in student politics, municipal governance, and party leadership, is well-equipped to tackle the challenges facing Delhi.

Rekha Gupta's Political Journey: A Timeline