Reliance Foundation Serves Humanity At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 With 'Anna Seva' Initiative

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the largest and most revered spiritual gatherings in the world, is currently underway in Prayagraj. The grand event has attracted crores of devotees, pilgrims, and tourists, not only from India but from across the globe. Amidst the grand festivities, Reliance Industries, in collaboration with Reliance Foundation has embarked on a noble initiative to provide essential services to the devotees, ensuring their safety, health, and well-being.

Reliance Foundation, known for its efforts in social service and community welfare, has set up ‘Anna Seva’ at multiple locations throughout the Mela area, offering nutritious meals to the pilgrims who have gathered for the holy dip as part of its ‘Anna Seva initiative’. The foundation has partnered with various spiritual leaders and authorities to serve meals to the devotees, a selfless act of service, which is a testament to the foundation's commitment to promoting the values of compassion and kindness.

With the noble service, Reliance Foundation has been making sure that no devotee is deprived of nourishment, ensuring that all pilgrims are adequately cared for as they engage in their spiritual journey. The Anna Seva initiative, aiming to provide food, water, and basic refreshments at designated locations, has been strategically placed to serve the thousands of devotees visiting the Kumbh Mela during the holy dip days.

The foundation ensures that the food served is prepared under strict quality controls and is distributed under the most hygienic conditions. Volunteers work round the clock, and every measure is taken to guarantee the safety and comfort of the devotees.

As the Maha Kumbh 2025 progresses, Reliance Foundation launched the ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’, a comprehensive initiative designed to ensure the health, safety, and comfort of all pilgrims attending the sacred event.

Rooted in Reliance's 'We Care' philosophy, this program offers a wide range of essential services, including free meals, medical assistance, transport support, safety measures, and enhanced connectivity, guaranteeing a smooth and comfortable experience for the millions of devotees gathered at the Maha Kumbh 2025.

In partnership with spiritual leaders and authorities, Reliance Foundation has carefully planned and executed the Anna Seva initiative to cater to the diverse needs of the devotees.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which commenced on January 14, has so far attracted crores of pilgrims to the Sangam for a holy dip. As per information, over 53 crore pilgrims have taken the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati at the Sangam. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which is taking place after 144 years, is a celebration of spiritual awakening, self-reflection, and communal harmony. The Mela area is abuzz with spiritual activities, including discourses, prayers, and cultural events.

The Uttar Pradesh government under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the Mela, including provision of adequate security, sanitation, and medical facilities. The government has also set up a network of CCTV cameras to monitor the Mela area and prevent any untoward incidents.