Updated March 28th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

Relief for Mumbaikars: Sion Road Over Bridge Demolition Date Postponed Amid Exams and Festivals

The demolition of the Sion Road Over Bridge was to commence on March 28, but has been postponed for the third time.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Sion Road Over Bridge
Mumbai: Sion Road Over Bridge demolition date postponed | Image:PTI | Representational Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: The demolition of the 1912-built Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) was to begin on March 28, 2024, but has been postponed yet again. Even as Mumbai residents were bracing themselves for inconvenience for at least one-and-a-half years on the east-west corridor, the demolition of the age-old bridge to reconstruct a new one has been postponed.

The Sion ROB will be demolished to make way for the proposed 5th and 6th railway lines connecting the Mumbai local train stations of Kurla to Parel. The commencement of the Sion over bridge demolition has been postponed for the third time.

Why has the Sion Road Over Bridge demolition been delayed?

The dismantling of the Sion Road Over Bridge was supposed to begin in January 2024. However, it was delayed considering its sudden impact on local transport for residents. Now, its demolition date of March 28 has been cancelled. The postponed date is not out yet. 

However, the reason being given for the delay in demolition of the Sion ROB is the current exam season and the upcoming festival season in Maharashtra. Holi 2024 and Rang Panchami 2024 was celebrated in Mumbai. Good Friday and Easter will be marked on March 29 and 31 respectively. Next month will see the New Year festival of Gudi Padwa 2024 on April 9 and the onset of summer.

The Central Railway (CR) has given the go-ahead for the reconstruction of the Sion ROB at a cost of Rs 50 crore. The bridge connects Dharavi, Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg and the Eastern Express Highway, forming an important link between major areas of Mumbai.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

