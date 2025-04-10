Relief from Heatwave Today? Delhi-NCR to Get Light Rain, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert For These Areas

Weather Update Today: As the heatwave continues to affect many parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for different regions, offering some relief from the scorching temperatures. Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other areas are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms, which will help lower the heat. However, states like Gujarat and Rajasthan will still see high temperatures.

Delhi to See Light Rain, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in Delhi-NCR today, offering a brief break from the ongoing heatwave. The weather will bring gusty winds, reaching speeds up to 40 km/h, and cloudy skies, helping to lower the high temperatures that have crossed 40°C. However, temperatures will still stay between 38°C and 40°C, with a slight decrease in the coming days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, advising people to stay cautious and avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours.

Thunderstorm Alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are also on alert for thunderstorms as a Western Disturbance continues to impact the region. Rain and gusty winds will offer temporary relief from the scorching heat, with temperatures expected to dip slightly. This weather pattern is likely to continue until April 10-11.

Heavy Rain in Lucknow

In Lucknow, heavy rain and thunderstorms brought much-needed relief early this morning. The rain, accompanied by winds of up to 40-50 km/h, led to a significant drop in temperature. While this provided comfort from the 40°C heat, the IMD has also warned that crops could be affected by the sudden weather change.

Yellow Alert Issued for Odisha

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Odisha, expecting light to moderate rain in some areas over the next few days. The state will experience cloudy weather and intermittent showers, which will bring slight relief from the heat, though temperatures will not drop significantly.

Thunderstorm Alerts in Other States

Andhra Pradesh: Thunderstorms with gusty winds (up to 50 km/h) are expected from April 9 to 13 in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain will continue in both regions until April 10, providing relief from heatwave conditions.

Heatwave Conditions in Gujarat, Rajasthan

Heatwave conditions will persist in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, with temperatures remaining high over the next few days. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Madhya Pradesh, warning of severe heat in isolated pockets. The weather department also noted that temperatures in the affected regions are expected to rise again after April 15.

Rainfall and Relief in Central India