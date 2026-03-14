'Remain Vigilant, Don't Forward Sensational Content': PIB Busts Fake Claim on Iran Striking Indian Oil Tanker

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has debunked social media claims that Iran struck an Indian oil tanker amid tensions in West Asia following a joint US-Israel military strike on Iran.

The government agency has also warned the public to remain vigilant and avoid believing or forwarding sensational content created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

In a post on X, the PIB Fact Check unit stated: "Several handles are circulating a video on social media claiming that #Iran launched a heavy strike on an Indian oil tanker. #PIBFactCheck This claim is fake."

Clarifying further, PIB Fact Check added, "This video has been created using AI technology. Please remain vigilant. Do not forward such sensational and fake content."

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PIB Fact Check also urged people to report such content to the central government and provided contact details.

"Send any suspicious news, video, or image related to the Central Government to @PIBFactCheck,

WhatsApp: +91 8799711259

Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in," PIB Fact Check wrote in the X post.

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