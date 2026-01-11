Remarkable Public Enthusiasm Seen At Pm Modi's Gathering During Somnath Swabhiman Parv

PM Modi took part in the Shaurya Yatra at Somnath as part of a four-day national commemoration | Image: Republic

Gandhinagar: A large crowd gathered at the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, where the entire venue reflected devotion, pride, and national spirit.

On this occasion, Somnath resident Daksha Parmar arrived with specially prepared paintings, including a pencil sketch of Mata Heeraba and the Prime Minister. She shared that her pride in being born on the sacred land of Somnath has doubled, as the Somnath and Prabhas regions have gained global recognition under the Prime Minister's leadership. She expressed her gratitude and thankfulness to the Prime Minister, according to a release.

The occasion further highlighted the importance of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv and filled the gathered crowd with pride.

Meanwhile, PM Modi offered prayers at the Somnath temple. He also paid floral tributes to the statues of Veer Hamirji Gohil and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Veer Hamirji Gohil sacrificed his life while defending the Somnath Temple in 1299 AD during the invasion led by Zafar Khan.

PM Modi took part in the Shaurya Yatra at Somnath as part of a four-day national commemoration marking 1,000 years of unbroken faith and resilience since the first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in January 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni.

During his visit, the Prime Minister was joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The 'Shaurya Yatra' is a symbolic procession organised as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. It represents courage, sacrifice and the indomitable spirit that preserved Somnath through centuries of adversity.

Ahead of the yatra, 108 horses from the Gujarat Police Mounted Unit arrived to take part in the event.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv, held from January 8 to January 11, 2026, marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026.

The attack marked the start of a long period during which the temple was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt. Despite this, Somnath remained deeply rooted in the collective memory of the people. The repeated destruction and revival of the temple is seen as unique in world history, reflecting its continued spiritual and cultural significance.

On Kartak Sud 1, Diwali day, November 12, 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel visited the ruins of Somnath and expressed his resolve to rebuild the temple, calling its restoration vital for restoring India's cultural confidence. The reconstruction, carried out with public support, was completed with the consecration of the present temple on May 11, 1951, in the presence of then President Rajendra Prasad.