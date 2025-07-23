‘Remarkable…’: Sharad Pawar Praises Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Sharad Pawar's compliments for Devendra Fadnavis came during the launch of a coffee table book titled "Maharashtra Nayak", which commemorates Fadnavis’ political journey and public service. | Image: X

New Delhi: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar publicly lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on his 55th birthday on July 22, 2025.

The compliments came during the launch of a coffee table book titled "Maharashtra Nayak", which commemorates Fadnavis’ political journey and public service.

Pawar, contributed an article to the book, praising Fadnavis’ relentless energy and high-speed work ethic. “The speed at which Devendra works is remarkable... Watching his dedication and energy, I often wonder how does he never get tired?” Pawar wrote, striking a rare tone of admiration in Maharashtra’s often-polarised political landscape.

PM Modi Lauds Fadnavis’ Commitment to the Poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended warm wishes to Fadnavis on his birthday, highlighting his contributions to Maharashtra’s development.

"Best wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on his birthday. He's working tirelessly for Maharashtra's progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people," the Prime Minister said in a statement.

CM Yogi Bats for ‘Progress, Transparency, and Good Governance’

Joining the chorus of praise, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish his Maharashtra counterpart. In a Hindi post, Adityanath wrote:

“Heartfelt birthday greetings to the popular leader, Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, who is leading Maharashtra on the path of progress, transparency, and good governance!”

He added a spiritual touch to his message: “I pray to Lord Shri Siddhivinayak that you always remain healthy, live a long life, and continue to move forward with dedication on the path of public service. May Maharashtra attain new momentum, new direction, and new prosperity under your illustrious leadership.”

‘Maharashtra Nayak’ Book Highlights Public Achievements