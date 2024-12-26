Remembering Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh | Top Quotes

Dr Manmohan Singh passes away, here are his top quotes | Image: X

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, renowned for his pivotal role in India’s economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics and governance.

The condition of 92-year-old Singh was critical and was later admitted to emergency department of AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh rose to prominence primarily because of his significant contributions to India's economic reforms 1991 and his leadership during critical periods in the country's history.

Here are his top Quotes

Unity and secularism will be the motto of the government. We can't afford divisive polity in India.

We - what we need is a dialogue among civilizations. And we need multiculturalism, respect for diversity, tolerance, respect for diverse faiths.

India happens to be a rich country inhabited by very poor people.

Judiciary must be encouraged to find ways and means to regulate its own affairs - consistent with the spirit of the Constitution.

In matters of state, one has to be full of sentiments, but one can never be sentimental.

I would be the last person to say there is no scope for doing more.

I consider my job well done.

I have tried to serve this country with utmost dedication, I have not used my office to reward my friends.

Hope when history is written, it will be kinder to me than contemporary media.

A loser is one who has "given up on his dreams", so long as you are trying, you haven't lost yet!

I am what I am because of my education.

Manmohan Singh, India’s only Sikh Prime Minister, served two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014. He became a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1991, just four months after being appointed as the Union Finance Minister in the government of Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao.