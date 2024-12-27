Remembering Manmohan Singh And Sushma Swaraj's Poetic Yet Witty Exchange In Parliament

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, wasn’t only known for his economic reforms, but also earned recognition for being poetic by nature, after his famous poetic clash with Sushma Swaraj. In 2013, the Indian Parliament witnessed a witty and entertaining exchange between the former Prime Minister and then Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sushma Swaraj. The occasion was a debate on the Presidential Address, where Swaraj quoted poet Bashir Badr to question the UPA 2 government's policies.

Addressing the Parliament, Swaraj recited, "Kuch to majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun to koi bewafa nahi hota (There must have been some compulsions, nobody becomes disloyal for no reason)”. This poetic jibe was aimed at the government's decisions, implying that there must have been some underlying pressures.

Manmohan Singh, known for his calm nature, responded to Swaraj’s jibe with a witty poetic reply. He quoted Mirza Ghalib, saying, "Humein hai unse wafa ki umeed, jinhe nahi maloom wafa kya hai (We expect loyalty from those who don't know the meaning of loyalty)”. Singh’s retort showcased his poetic prowess and his ability to tackle criticism with humour.

This poetic clash between Singh and Swaraj was widely covered in the media, with many praising the leaders' creativity and wit. The poetic exchange between the two leaders witnessed a change in approach amidst serious parliamentary proceedings.

The poetic exchange between Singh and Swaraj was not an isolated incident then and the two leaders had engaged in similar exchanges in the past as well, showcasing their love for poetry and their ability to use it to make pointed arguments.