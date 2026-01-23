'Rename Andaman & Nicobar Islands As 'Azad Hind'': K Kavitha Appeals To PM Modi On Parakram Diwas

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi Founder K. Kavitha, the daughter of BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 129th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. In the letter, Kavitha requested the Prime Minister to rename Andaman and Nicobar islands as ‘Azad Hind’ to honour the legacy of SC Bose and his vision of a truly independent India.

The letter read, “On the occasion of Parakram Diwas, I am writing to formally propose a significant step toward reclaiming our national history: the renaming of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 'Azad Hind'. As we commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, we must recall that on December 30, 1943, Netaji hoisted the National Flag in Port Blair and declared these islands as the first Indian territory to be liberated from colonial rule. He designated them as 'Shaheed Dweep' and 'Swaraj Dweep' Islands under the aegis of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind. While recent years have seen individual islands renamed, the collective identity of the archipelago still carries the nomenclature imposed by the British Raj."

Kavitha wrote that the name "Azad Hind" is not merely a title, it is a testament to the first breath of sovereignty our nation took. She added that the renaming of the islands would not merely restore a name steeped in patriotic forever but would etch Netaji's contributions indelibly into the geography of our sovereign Republic. "It would serve as an eternal beacon for our youth, reminding them of the sacrifices that forged our freedom, reinforcing the cultural renaissance, and aligning the geography of modern India with the historical vision of the Azad Hind Fauj," she added.

The letter further read, “We, the people of Telangana, hold the values of self-determination and cultural identity in high regard. This change would resonate deeply across the country. It is a matter of national pride to ensure that our maps accurately reflect the achievements of our freedom fighters. I urge the Union Government to initiate the necessary constitutional and administrative processes to effect this change."

Kavitha concluded the letter by saying that renaming the islands would be the “most fitting tribute” to Netaji's indomitable courage and his vision of a truly Independent India.