'Delhi Should Rename as Indraprastha': BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Writes To Amit Shah

New Delhi: Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk one of Delhi’s oldest and most historic areas, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging that India’s national capital be renamed “Indraprastha” to reconnect it with its ancient and cultural heritage.

Khandelwal stated that Delhi’s history is deeply linked with Indian civilization. He emphasized that the city’s original identity, Indraprastha, was established by the Pandavas during the Mahabharata era on the banks of the Yamuna River. It was one of the most prosperous and well-organized cities of its time and symbolized governance based on dharma (righteousness), justice, and public welfare.

He made this appeal on Delhi’s Foundation Day (November 1) the day in 1956 when Delhi was declared a Union Territory under the States Reorganisation Act.

In his letter, Khandelwal requested that, Old Delhi Railway Station be renamed “Indraprastha Junction”, Indira Gandhi International Airport be renamed “Indraprastha Airport”, and Grand statues of the Pandavas be installed at a prominent location in the national capital.

Copies of the letter have been sent to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He said that renaming Delhi as Indraprastha would not only restore its true historical identity but also serve as an inspiration for future generations. The move, he added, would reflect India’s civilizational ethos and moral values while supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of cultural revival seen in cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj.

Khandelwal also stated that names like “Indraprastha Airport” and “Indraprastha Junction” would help showcase India’s ancient heritage to the world, promote cultural and religious tourism, and strengthen Delhi’s local economy.

From Indraprastha to Delhi

Mahabharata Period (~3000 BCE): The Pandavas established Indraprastha as their capital.

Maurya–Gupta Era: The city thrived as a hub of trade and culture.

Rajput Period (11th–12th century): The Tomar kings named it Dhillika, from which “Delhi” evolved.

Sultanate & Mughal Periods: Rulers built new cities like Siri, Tughlaqabad, Feroz Shah Kotla, and Shahjahanabad around the same core region.

British Era (1911): Lutyens’ Delhi was constructed as the capital near the ancient site of Indraprastha.

Khandelwal concluded that renaming Delhi as Indraprastha would be an act of historical justice and cultural revival, reaffirming that India’s capital is not just a modern metropolis but a living symbol of dharma, justice, and national unity.