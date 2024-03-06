Renaming of Places Without Govt Approval Now Illegal In Manipur | Details Here | Image:X/File

Imphal: In a major development, the Manipur assembly on Monday passed a bill that seeks to make renaming places without the approval of the competent authority a punishable offense.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh moved the ‘The Manipur Names of Places Bill, 2024’ in the assembly on Monday, and it was unanimously passed in the House.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Singh said, “The Manipur State Government is serious about protecting our history, cultural heritage and the legacy passed down by the ancestors and forefathers."

“We will not tolerate renaming and misusing names of places without consent and those guilty of the offense will be awarded with strict legal punishment," he added.

According to the bill, a punishment of a maximum three-year jail term and a fine of Rs 3 lakh can be awarded to those found guilty of renaming villages/places without the approval of the government.

Singh said as per the bill, a committee would be set up, which would be tasked with approving any change in the names of places in the northeastern state.

The committee will also look into any change in the names of hills, lakes, rivers, historical structures, and medical institutions.

“There have been instances where Churachandpur has been addressed as Lamka and Kangpokpi as Kangui... this cannot be taken lightly,” the CM said in the assembly on Monday.

Singh said the state government had “already canceled all new names given to places/villages, and such acts will no longer be allowed”.