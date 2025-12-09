Renowned Socialist Leader Baba Adhav Passes Away at 95, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Renowned socialist leader and labour rights activist Baba Adhav passed away in Pune on Monday night at the age of 95. | Image: File Photo

New Delhi: Renowned socialist leader and labour rights activist Baba Adhav passed away in Pune on Monday night at the age of 95. “He was kept in the ICU at Poona Hospital for the last 12 days. He was responding to the treatment earlier. But his kidneys failed. Today, at 8.25 PM, he suffered a cardiac arrest. His mortal remains will be kept at Hamal Bhavan, the focal point of his tireless struggle, on Tuesday, from 10 AM to 5 PM He will thereafter be cremated without any religious rituals at the electric crematorium at 5.30 PM ” Nitin Pawar, his close associate, told journalists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise and said Baba Adhav will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to social justice and empowerment of marginalised communities. The Prime Minister called his passing a great loss and offered condolences to his family and admirers.

A Life Devoted to Social Justice

Born in 1929, Baba Adhav began his professional life as an Ayurveda doctor in Pune. However, witnessing the harsh realities faced by workers in the unorganised sector deeply moved him and eventually shifted the course of his life. By the mid-1960s, he left his medical practice completely and dedicated himself to full-time activism, building movements that would change the lives of thousands.

Over the years, he emerged as one of Maharashtra’s strongest socialist voices, working tirelessly to bring dignity, rights and legal recognition to labourers-particularly porters, head-loaders and street vendors who had long existed outside the protection of formal labour laws.

Movements and Contributions

One of Baba Adhav’s most impactful contributions was the formation of the Hamal Panchayat, which organised porters and head-loaders into a recognised labour body. This movement helped secure better wages, identity cards, regulated working conditions and access to welfare schemes for thousands of workers.

His activism later expanded to include rickshaw workers, vendors and daily wage earners, pushing for fair licensing systems, pension schemes and legal protection. His persistent advocacy contributed to major policy discussions on unorganised labour well before the sector was formally recognised in national labour frameworks.

Another defining chapter in his life was the movement titled Ek Gaon, Ek Panwatha (One Village, One Well), which challenged caste-based discrimination over access to public resources such as water. This movement became a powerful symbol of social reform and equality, especially in rural Maharashtra.

Throughout his life, Baba Adhav participated in protests and hunger strikes, and he was arrested several times. Despite advancing age, he continued to remain active in public campaigns, attending demonstrations and community discussions even in his 90s - a reflection of his unbroken commitment to public service.

Service Over Power

Despite his influence, Baba Adhav never sought electoral office. He believed that meaningful change stemmed from grassroots mobilisation rather than political power. Known for his simplicity and unwavering principles, he remained a leader who lived close to the people he represented.

A Legacy That Will Continue to Inspire

Baba Adhav’s death marks the end of a significant chapter in Maharashtra’s labour and socialist movements. His work changed structures, mindsets and lives - and continues to influence labour policy, community organising and social reform efforts. For many, he was more than a leader - he was a symbol of dignity, resilience and justice for those who struggled silently and worked invisibly.