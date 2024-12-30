'Repeating Lies Exposes Dishonesty': Hardeep Puri Hits Back at Kejriwal Over Rohingya Settlement Row

New Delhi: On attacking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal over Rohingya settlement claims, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that repeating lies doesn't make them true; it exposes your dishonesty.

He claimed that an MLA from Kejriwal's party assisted in settling Rohingyas in Delhi by providing them with free rations, water, electricity, and voter ID cards.

Hardeep Puri Slams Kejriwal Over Rohingya Settlement Claims

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Hardeep Puri criticised AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, stating, "Repeating lies won't make them true; it only reveals your dishonesty. The fact is, no Rohingya refugee has been allotted EWS flats. Kejriwal's MLA settled them in Delhi, offering free rations, water, electricity, and ₹10,000 each, while also creating voter cards—clearly to serve political interests. Everyone knows which party stands to gain their votes. Their nature is such that there’s no one they haven’t deceived. 'Aisa koi saga nahi jise Kejriwal ne thaga nahi.' Kejriwal’s consistent support for the Rohingyas amounts to compromising the nation’s security."

Puri's remarks came after AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal earlier today claimed that Hardeep Singh Puri and Amit Shah possess detailed information on the settlement of Rohingyas.

Kejriwal Urged Authorities To Arrest Hardeep Singh Puri

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal urged authorities to arrest Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, claiming he possesses detailed information on the settlement of Rohingyas. "He tweeted the details himself. Hardeep Singh Puri and Amit Shah have all the data on where and how Rohingyas have been settled," Kejriwal said.

Aisa Koi Saga Nahi Jise Kejriwal Ne Thaga Nahi: Hardeep Puri Attacks Kejriwal Over AAP Schemes

On Sunday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri attacked AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the party's welfare schemes and accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of 'deceiving' the people saying the former Delhi Chief Minister has left no one whom he had not deceived.

"Aisa koi saga nahi jise Kejriwal ne thaga nahi" (there is no one whom Kejriwal has not deceived)," said Puri as he hit out at Arvind Kejriwal after a row over AAP's ‘Mahila Samman Yojana' and the latter accusing the BJP of deleting voter data, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

Puri criticised the Mahila 'Samman Yojana' and the 'Sanjeevani' scheme, alleging they lack proper budgetary allocations and cabinet approval. The Mahila Samman Yojana proposes providing Rs 2,100 per month to women residing in Delhi.

The minister questioned the credibility of these initiatives, asserting that announcing schemes without clear financial support or a solid implementation plan is deceptive to the public.

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Voter List in New Delhi Constituency

This comes after, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating "Operation Lotus" in the New Delhi constituency since December 15, allegedly to manipulate the voter list.