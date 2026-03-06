'Reports of Petrol, Diesel Shortage Baseless': IndianOil Urges Citizens Not to Panic Amid West Asia Tensions

New Delhi: Amid concerns over fuel supply following escalating tensions in West Asia, Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Friday said reports circulating on social media about a shortage of petrol and diesel in India are baseless and urged citizens not to panic or crowd fuel stations.

In a post on X, the company said fuel stocks in the country remain adequate, and supply systems are functioning normally.

"Reports on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel are baseless. India has sufficient fuel stocks, and supply and distribution networks are functioning normally," IndianOil said.

The company added that it remains committed to maintaining an uninterrupted supply across the country.

"IndianOil is committed to maintaining an uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. Citizens are requested not to panic or crowd fuel stations and to rely only on official sources for accurate information," it said.

Similar assurances were issued by other state-run oil marketing companies. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited said rumours about fuel shortages are unfounded and supply chains are operating normally.

"Rumors of petrol and diesel shortages are completely unfounded. India has ample fuel reserves and supply chains are running normally. BPCL is fully operational and committed to uninterrupted fuel supply," the company said.

BPCL further urged citizens not to rely on rumours, saying, "Please don't rely on rumours or crowd fuel stations and only rely on official sources for further information."

Furthermore, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited also issued a similar advisory, saying misleading messages about fuel shortages are circulating in some areas, but supplies remain normal.

"Some misleading messages regarding shortage of petrol and diesel are circulating in certain areas. These claims are completely unfounded. Fuel supplies across Bharat remain normal. Adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are available, and supply operations continue smoothly across the country," the company said.

The company further urged citizens not to panic or rush to fuel stations.

"HPCL remains fully operational and is committed to ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability for all customers through its nationwide retail network. Citizens are requested not to panic or rush to fuel stations and to rely only on official sources for accurate information," the post further read.

The statements come amid global energy supply concerns following escalating tensions in West Asia. According to sources, the government has assessed that India remains in a comfortable position in terms of crude oil, petroleum products and LPG stocks.

Officials said India would ramp up supplies from other regions if disruptions occur in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which about 40 per cent of India's crude oil imports pass.

Sources further said that India has been buying crude oil from Russia since 2022. In 2022, India imported 0.2 per cent of its total imports from Russia, while in February, it imported 20 per cent of its total imports from Russia.

The developments come after the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday (local time) announced the 30-day waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil to enable oil flow into the global market. Bessent announced a short-term measure to counter Iran during the conflict in West Asia, which has severely affected the Gulf countries supplying crude oil.