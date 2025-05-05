Reprehensible, Unfortunate: NCW Steps in After Pahalgam Terror Attack Survivor Himanshi Narwal Trolled

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has come out in support of Himanshi Narwal, the wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Naval Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's wife, as she faces a troll storm over her recent remarks.

Himanshi, while talking to reporters, had urged people not to target Muslims or Kashmiris over targeted killings of Hindus in the barbaric April 22 attack.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was among those shot dead in the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. He was in the valley on his honeymoon with his newlywed wife, Himanshi Narwal, who survived the attack.

The couple had got married just eight days earlier, on April 16. They had planned a honeymoon trip to Europe, but due to visa issues, they changed their plans and chose to visit Kashmir instead. Their journey, however, ended in tragedy.

A heartbreaking video of Himanshi was circulated on social media, where she is seen crying and recalling the horrifying moment. “We were sitting and having bhelpuri when someone came and said he is not Muslim, and then shot him,” she said. Vinay was killed in front of her eyes.

'Condemnable and Unfortunate'

Referring to the relentless online criticism of Himanshi for her remarlks, the NCW said, "Many citizens were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Along with other people, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was asked about his religion and then shot dead. The whole country is hurt and enraged by this attack. After Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's death, the way his wife, Himanshi Narwal, is being targeted on social media for a remark is extremely condemnable and unfortunate. Targeting a woman for her opinions or trolling her about her personal life is not acceptable at all."

"Any agreement or disagreement must always be expressed decently and within Constitutional boundaries. The National Commission for Women is committed to protecting every woman's respect and dignity," the panel said.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also posted on X and termed the incident unfortunate.

Many citizens of the country were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In this attack, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji was shot dead along with others after asking him about his religion. The entire country is hurt and angry by this terrorist attack.

"After the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the way his wife Ms Himanshi Narwal is being criticized on social media in relation to one of her statements is unfortunate. Perhaps his reaction may not have gone well with the angry people. But any kind of agreement or disagreement should always be expressed with decency and within constitutional limits. It is not right to troll a woman on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life. The dignity and respect of every woman is valuable," she said.

Pahalhgam Horror

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror and bloodbath in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam’s Baisaran, gunning down 28 innocent tourists. The sheer brutality of the attack sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted immediate condemnation from Indian and global leaders alike.