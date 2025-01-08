'Batenge to Katenge': CM Yogi Calls for Hindu Unity Again at Republic Bharat Mahakumbh Mahasammelan

Republic Bharat Mahakumbh Mahasammelan: UP CM Yogi Adityanath discusses about the significance of the Mahakumbh Mela with R Bharat Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami | Image: Republic

Lucknow: Republic Bharat is hosting the Mahakumbh Mahasammelan today in the city of Lucknow, to commemorate the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event is being attended by several seers and top leaders including the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, who in a discussion with the Editor-in-Chief of Republic Bharat, Arnab Goswami, discusses the importance and significance of the mela.

UP CM Yogi Adiyanath in Conversation with Republic Bharat Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

The Mahakumbh Mahasammelan started with the soulful bhajans by Kanhaiya Mittal following which, Republic Bharat Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is discussing the importance and significance of the Mahakumbh Mela with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

In his conversation with Arnab Goswami, UP CM talks about how the ‘Sanatan Parampara’ is the oldest tradition which cannot be compared with any other religion and how Kumbh and Mahakumbh are part of our traditional and cultural legacy. The Uttar Pradesh CM further terms Mahakumbh as the ‘Mahaparv of this tradition and legacy’. Appreciating India's rich and inspiring history, Yogi Adityanath has said that the Mahakumbh has transcended its religious origins , highlighting the tradition of guru-shishya parampara, Ved Vyasa's Mahabharata.

Yogi Adityanath has credited PM Modi for making Mahakumbh the ‘largest festival’ and how the state and central government have worked together to make this event a success.

‘Batenge toh Katenge’: UP CM Calls For Hindu Unity

To commemorate the historic Mahakumbh Mela set to begin on January 13, Republic Media Network is hosting a grand Mahakumbh Mahasammelan today, on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday) in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be gracing the event with his presence and will join Republic Bharat’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to discuss the significance of the Mahakumbh. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar will provide insights into the high-tech security measures in place to ensure the safety of this historic event.

