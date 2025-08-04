Republic Confronts Former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh After Malegaon Blast Case Secrets Exposed

Mumbai: Amid serious allegations of attempts to plant evidence and fake cases against big names from RSS and BJP in the Malegaon blast case, Republic TV confronted former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Singh was questioned about serious allegations levelled by Sadhvi Pragya and several others, who were falsely incriminated in the case and forced to name prominent RSS and BJP leaders, including CM Yogi, Ram Madhav, and Mohan Bhagwat.

As the Republic reporter continuously questioned him over the truth behind the allegations, Param Bir Singh kept silent, ignoring the questions.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who was made an accused in the Malegaon blast case, levelled grave charges of torture against Param Bir Singh, who was part of the then-ATS team that investigated the case. According to Sadhvi Pragya Singh and other ATS officers subjected her to physical and mental torture, forcing her to name several high-profile individuals, including top RSS and BJP leaders.

Former ATS Officer's Grave Allegations Against Paramb Bir Singh

A former ATS officer has come forward with serious allegations against Param Bir Singh, claiming that he was ordered to arrest Mohan Bhagwat, a top RSS leader. The shocking revelation has led to controversy, with many questioning the motives behind Param Bir Singh's actions.

When confronted by Republic TV, Param Bir Singh remained tight-lipped about the allegations, refusing to comment on the matter. His silence has only added fuel to the fire, with many speculating about his involvement in the alleged torture and framing of innocent individuals.