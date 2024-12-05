Republic Confronts Khalistani Sympathiser Narian Singh Chaura, Who Tried To Shoot Sukhbir Badal

Amritsar: Republic Media Network confronted Khalistani sympathiser Narian Singh Chaura, who opened fire when he tried to assassinate Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. Chaura, who is under police custody, was asked by Republic why did he try to shoot Sukhbir Singh Badal and on whose call he took the extreme step. However, Narian Singh Chaura did not respond. He's being investigated by the probing agencies.

Narian Chaura sent to 3-day police custody

Narain Singh Chaura has been sent to three-day police custody by an Amritsar court, police said. DSP Rashpal Singh said that Chaura was presented before the court on Thursday and after hearing the arguments of both side, the court gave him three days of remand.

"We presented Narain Singh Chaura before the court and the judge gave 3 days remand. We had applied for more days, but after hearing the arguments of both the sides, 3 days remand has been given," Singh said.

What happened inside Golden Temple

Chaura, attempted to shoot Badal while he was performing 'seva'. However, Badal was unharmed, and the attacker was quickly overpowered and arrested.

Police sources revealed that , Narain Singh Chaura is a hardcore Pakistan returned terrorist and former head of Akal Federation and had authored books on guerrilla warfare and other seditious materials.

"He was involved in smuggling of weapons and explosives into Punjab during the early years of militancy. He reportedly crossed into Pakistan in 1984 and remained there for several years before he returned to Punjab. During his stay in Pakistan, he was remotely in touch with radical organizations in Punjab and helping them," said a senior official.

Badal was performing 'seva' after being declared a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) in August by the Akal Takht. Akal Takht announced punishment for him due to the "mistakes" and "decisions" made by the SAD-led government in the state from 2007 to 2017. As part of his punishment, Badal was seen washing utensils at the Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Gurdwara. His family members also joined him in performing Seva.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday performed 'seva' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib.

Following the attack, Bikram Singh Majithia, General Secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal, criticized Punjab Police SP who was seen on CCTV shaking hands with the attacker Narain Singh Chaura.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia says, “Sukhbir Singh Badal is alive today by the grace of God...Yesterday I released a video of SP-level officer Harpal Singh Randhawa who is from Dera Baba Nanak shaking hands with Narain Singh Chaura (attacker). Have we ever seen a police officer shaking hands with an ISI agent (Narayan Singh Chaura)...Punjab Police has launched a cover-up operation and the High Court or Supreme Court should investigate this matter...”

Majithia also took on Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar for suggesting that Badal might have orchestrated the incident himself to gain sympathy. Majithia accused Bhullar of making such remarks to protect his position and cover up his failure.