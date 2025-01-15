Republic Day 2025: Air India Issues Advisory For Travel To And From Delhi

New Delhi: Air India on Wednesday issued an important advisory for its passengers about to travel to and from Delhi, in view of the upcoming Republic Day (January 26) celebrations in the national capital, urging them to maintain a buffer in their commute time and check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

"#ImportantUpdate Passengers travelling to and from Delhi between 19 & 26 Jan 2025, are requested to allow themselves more time and check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, due to Republic Day restrictions," the airline said in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

"For any further assistance, connect with our contact centre," it added. In another travel advisory posted earlier in the day, Air India had said, "Poor visibility due to dense fog and airport congestion may affect flight operations in Delhi and some other cities today."

The advisory came as a thick layer of fog covered parts of Delhi early in the morning, significantly reducing visibility across the city. The city is experiencing cold waves, which are contributing to elevated levels of air pollution.

The Air quality in the national capital plummeted to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 344 in Delhi today at 7 am. Yesterday, at the same time, it was 252. According to CPCB data, Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 287 (IITM) and 291 (IMD).

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium reported 368, Mandir Marg 378, Mundka 372, and NSIT Dwarka 242. Najafgarh recorded 255, Narela 377, Nehru Nagar 394, and North Campus, DU 382 (IMD). Okhla Phase-2 reported an AQI of 380, Patparganj 390, and Pusa recorded 355. RK Puram reported an AQI of 373, Rohini 399, Shadipur 313, and Sirifort 360.

Sonia Vihar recorded 315, Sri Aurobindo Marg 222, Vivek Vihar 414, and Wazirpur 408. The data highlights that Vivek Vihar recorded the highest AQI of 414, indicating severe pollution levels. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'