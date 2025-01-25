Republic Day 2025: Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory | Check Detailed List Of Diversions, Restrictions

New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day 2025 celebrations, Delhi Police issued a detailed traffic advisory informing commuters about the restrictions and diversions in place on several roads.

Delhi Police, on Friday, posted an image on X that read, "Traffic Advisory In view of @republicday2025 Celebrations on January 26, 2025, certain traffic restrictions will be effective in Delhi. Commuters are requested to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly."

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) DK Gupta said that entry at the borders of the city will be restricted from Saturday evening.

"We have made a detailed traffic plan according to which from 9 pm on Saturday (January 25), the entry at the bordering areas will be restricted and only essential vehicles will be allowed. This restriction will be in place till the parade gets over," Gupta stated.

Apart from this, there will be diversions on the roads leading to the parade route from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort. The traffic restriction will be in place on C-Hexagon after 9.15 pm on Saturday, he said.

According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort. There will be a function at the National War Memorial, India Gate at 9.30 am.

The parade will follow Vijay Chowk, Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, about statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and Red Fort, they said.

No vehicles will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 5 pm on Saturday till the parade is over. Also, no cross traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path from 10 pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations. C-Hexagon to India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Sunday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, the police said.

From 10.30 am on Sunday, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade, the police said.

Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Parade, from 9.30 am to 1 pm, for their own convenience, it said.

Though there will be no restriction for people from north Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay, it said.

Metro service will remain available for commuters at all stations during the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

No auto-rickshaw and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 7 am on Sunday in the area bound by Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road up to roundabout Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg up to Ferozshah Road, Ferozshah Road upto round about Mandi House, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Humayun Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, and Kautilya Marg, the advisory said.

The movement of city buses will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT-Kashmiri Gate, ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court, it stated.

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will take National Highway-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from National Highway-24 will take the right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT-Anand Vihar, the advisory said.

Buses coming to the Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for the Wazirabad Bridge. No heavy transport, medium goods or light goods vehicles, except essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi borders from 9 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over, it stated.

In case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty, it said.