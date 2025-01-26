'Symbol of Faith in India's Values': PM Modi, Amit Shah and Others Extend Wishes on 76th Republic Day

New Delhi: As India celebrates 75 glorious years of being a Republic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Union Ministers and other leaders extended their wishes to the nation.

In a post on X, sharing his warm greetings, the PM said, "Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day ! Today we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our glorious republic. On this occasion, we pay our tribute to all those great personalities who made our Constitution and ensured that our development journey is based on democracy, dignity and unity. It is our hope that this national celebration will preserve the values ​​of our Constitution and further strengthen our efforts towards building a strong and prosperous India."

Furthermore, Union ministers Amit Shah , Rajnath Singh , JP Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan also extended their greetings.

Calling it a symbol of faith in India's constitutional values, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Heartiest greetings of Republic Day to all the countrymen. Republic Day is a symbol of faith in India's constitutional values, firmness towards social equality and dedication to democracy. On this auspicious occasion, I pay tribute to all the freedom fighters and the constitution makers who laid the foundation of a strong republic. Come, on this Republic Day let us take a pledge to contribute actively in building Modiji's developed and self-reliant India."