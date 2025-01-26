Published 06:42 IST, January 26th 2025
Republic Day 2025: Parade to Begin at 10:30 am, Security Beefed Up in Delhi Ahead of Celebrations | LIVE
Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest news updates!
- India News
- 3 min read
In today's latest news, India is all set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, marking the platinum jubilee of adopting the country's Constitution. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest on the occasion. The main parade will begin at 10:30 am at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
Live Blog
Here's all the latest updates from across the country:
07:22 IST, January 26th 2025
Republic Day 2025: 93 armed forces personnel to receive Gallantry Awards today
President Droupadi Murmu approved Gallantry awards to 93 Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel, including 11 posthumous, on the eve of 76th Republic Day.
Additionally, the President also approved 58 Mentioned-in-Despatches to the Armed Forces personnel, including four posthumous medals.
The gallantry awards include two Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous; 14 Shaurya Chakras, including three posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 66 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; two Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and eight Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), the Ministry of Defence stated.
07:21 IST, January 26th 2025
US, India partnership to be defining relationship of 21st century: Marco Rubio
The partnership between the United States and New Delhi continues to reach newer heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said while greeting the people of India on the occasion of its Republic Day.India will showcase its military might and vibrant cultural heritage at an annual parade on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday as the country completes 75 years as a Republic.
07:20 IST, January 26th 2025
India to showcase cultural diversity, military prowess at Republic Day Parade today
India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day today, in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at the Kartavya Path.
President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations today. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.
Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat', a Defence Ministry release said. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the Government.
06:50 IST, January 26th 2025
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Who is the Chief Guest?
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest.
The celebrations will also witness a march past by the Marching Contingent of Indonesian National Armed Forces and Military Band of Indonesia's Military Academy.
06:49 IST, January 26th 2025
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: When Will the Celebrations Begin?
The Republic Day 2025 parade will begin at 10:30 am. The ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the country in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The PM will then come to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.
06:40 IST, January 26th 2025
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Why is Republic Day Celebrated?
Republic Day marks the date when the Indian Constitution was enacted in 1950.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:22 IST, January 26th 2025