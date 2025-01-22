Republic Day 2025: Security Beefed up in J&K Ahead of Celebrations

Srinagar: Security has been beefed up in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day to ensure smooth and peaceful celebrations in the valley, with police and other security personnel carrying out sanitisation and area domination exercises, officials said on Wednesday.

The main Republic Day function in Kashmir will be held at the Bakshi stadium here and security barricades have been erected at both the gates of the stadium in the north and the south side.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the city and other district headquarters while checkpoints have been established at various places in Srinagar, especially at the entry points of the city and other districts, the officials said.

Security forces were conducting random checking of vehicles and frisking of people to thwart the movement of subversive elements, they said.

The security around the venues of Republic Day functions in the valley, including the stadium here, has been beefed up, and a multi-layer security apparatus has been put in place around the venues, the officials said.

Security agencies have been asked to remain alert and not allow anyone to disturb law and order, and vitiate peace, the officials added.

"The security preparations for January 26 are in full swing. Multi-tier security arrangements will be in place so that the people will enjoy the function and parade," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bhidhuri said the arrangements for this year's functions will be better than previous years.

Bhidhuri said in view of the enthusiastic participation of people in the Republic Day function last year, the administration has decided to install better quality LED screens at the venue. He said the entry to the function will be free as was the case last year.