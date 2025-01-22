Republic Day 2025: Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Delhi, Noida. Check Diversions, Routes to Avoid

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on late Tuesday issued a traffic diversion in the national capital and Noida ahead of Republic Day 2025 (Sunday, January 26). The officials urged commuters planning to go on the day mustv read the advisory to avoid any necessary hassle.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said, " Traffic Advisory: In view of Full Dress #RepublicDay Parade Rehearsal on 22nd January, 2025 and Republic Day Celebration on 25th January, 2025 at Chhatrasal Stadium, Model Town, Delhi, special traffic arrangements will be effective on various routes. Please follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory."

Traffic Advisory for Delhi, Noida

As the Republic Day celebration's parade rehearsals are underway, the central area of the national capital has been witnessing heavy traffic congestion for the last few days. Areas like South Delhi have been witnessing huge traffic congestion.

Full dress rehearsal on January 22 and the Republic Day parade on January 26 will lead to significant congestion near Kartavya Path and Chhatrasal Stadium.

Delhi CM Atishi will host the National Flag at Chhatrasal Stadium with ministers, MLAs, and senior officials in attendance. Traffic advisories has been issued to manage the expected crowd and traffic disruptions.

Commuters are advised to avoid certain roads around these areas and use alternate routes from 6 AM to 1 PM on January 22 and January 25, 2025, to prevent delays.

In Noida, heavy vehicles entering Delhi from the Chilla Border can take a U-turn at Chilla Red Light and proceed via the Noida-Greater and Noida Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.



Heavy trucks from DND take a U-turn at the toll plaza, then use the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to access the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Heavy trucks from Kalindi Kunj Border - Diverted before the Yamuna River underpass intersection to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, heading towards the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Traffic Advisory For Gurugram:

Restrictions have been imposed on the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles into Gurugram and Delhi as part of the traffic management plan for the Republic Day celebrations.

According to an advisory issued by Gurugram traffic police, these vehicles will not be allowed to enter the cities from 5 pm on January 22 until 1:30 pm on January 23.

Similarly, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the two cities from 5 pm on January 25 to 1.30 pm January 26.

In order to ensure smooth traffic flow, and to minimise inconvenience to road users, heavy vehicles will be diverted at different check points, DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said.

According to the advisory, heavy vehicles coming from the Jaipur side on NH-48 will be diverted at Pachgaon on KMP expressway.

Heavy vehicles from Gurugram will be diverted to alternate routes at various points, including Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Mehrauli border, Sohna, Pataudi and Farukhnagar. Vehicles going towards other districts or states will use KMP expressway, it said.