Republic Day 2026 LIVE: 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram', Growth Story And Military Might To Be Displayed At 77th Republic Day Parade

Republic Day 2026 | Image: X

New Delhi: India is set to showcase its military might and cultural heritage today (January 26, 2026) as the 77th Republic Day parade marches down Kartavya Path in New Delhi. With the ceremonial event beginning at 9:30 am and the main procession starting at 10:30 am, central Delhi has transformed into a fortress.

The event, themed around 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, will be led by President Droupadi Murmu and will last about 90 minutes.

Security has been tightened along the India-Nepal border following specific intelligence received by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) regarding possible activities by ‘anti-national elements’ on Republic Day.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as chief guests. It will open with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

Over 10,000 personnel are on the ground, and the Delhi Metro has been running since 3:00 AM to ferry spectators. Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates on traffic diversions, metro timings, and all the live action from the parade ground. Follow the live updates here