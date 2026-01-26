Updated 26 January 2026 at 07:13 IST
Republic Day 2026 LIVE: 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram', Growth Story And Military Might To Be Displayed At 77th Republic Day Parade
Republic Day 2026 LIVE: As the winter mist clears over Kartavya Path, India prepares for a spectacle of 'Vande Mataram', the theme for this year's 77th Republic Day celebrations. While the President’s traditional buggy is prepared for its journey, the city's pulse is already racing with early metro services and a massive security deployment.
New Delhi: India is set to showcase its military might and cultural heritage today (January 26, 2026) as the 77th Republic Day parade marches down Kartavya Path in New Delhi. With the ceremonial event beginning at 9:30 am and the main procession starting at 10:30 am, central Delhi has transformed into a fortress.
The event, themed around 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, will be led by President Droupadi Murmu and will last about 90 minutes.
Security has been tightened along the India-Nepal border following specific intelligence received by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) regarding possible activities by ‘anti-national elements’ on Republic Day.
The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as chief guests. It will open with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen soldiers.
Over 10,000 personnel are on the ground, and the Delhi Metro has been running since 3:00 AM to ferry spectators. Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates on traffic diversions, metro timings, and all the live action from the parade ground. Follow the live updates here
26 January 2026 at 07:13 IST
How India is Blending Military Might and Culture this R-Day
The 77th Republic Day parade will officially commence at 10:30 AM, following a solemn wreath-laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National War Memorial. A thunderous 21-gun salute using indigenous 105mm light field guns will set the stage for a 90-minute spectacle. Key attractions include a series of cultural performances celebrating "Unity in Diversity" and a majestic aerial flower shower by Mi-17 helicopters in the 'Dhwaj' formation.
26 January 2026 at 07:09 IST
PM Modi Extends Republic Day Greetings to the Nation
PM Modi Greets Nation on 77th Republic Day. Taking to X, PM posted, “May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.”
26 January 2026 at 07:11 IST
India’s Growth Story Takes Center Stage at Kartavya Path for 77th Republic Day Parade
India marks its 77th Republic Day today with a spectacular display at Kartavya Path, celebrating the 150-year legacy of the national song, Vande Mataram. President Droupadi Murmu is presiding over the festivities, joined by two prominent world leaders, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, serving as Chief Guests. This year’s parade is a vibrant tapestry of the nation's soaring military power, technological milestones, and its deep-rooted cultural heritage.
26 January 2026 at 07:09 IST
Security Intensified Across Delhi-NCR And LoC
The national capital has been placed on high alert on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, with intensified security checks underway across the Delhi-NCR region. Police personnel conducted thorough vehicle checks at Gurugram, Chilla, Tikri, Singhu, Kapashera, Badarpur, and Dhaula Kuan borders amid heightened security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 26 January 2026 at 06:55 IST