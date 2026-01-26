Updated 26 January 2026 at 07:04 IST
Republic Day 2026: Multi-Layered Security Grid, AI Smart Glasses, And Metro Updates- Check Full List Of Traffic Advisory
The procession will march down to Kartavya Path and circle the C-Hexagon at India Gate before navigating Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg, finally reaching its destination at the Red Fort. Check full list of traffic advisory. metro timings, etc.
New Delhi: As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day today (January 26, 2026), the national capital has been placed under a comprehensive security and traffic net to facilitate the grand parade from Kartavya Path to the Red Fort.
The ceremonial proceedings at Kartavya Path are set to kick off at approximately 9:30 am, followed by the main parade's departure from Vijay Chowk at 10:30 am. The procession will march down to Kartavya Path and circle the C-Hexagon at India Gate before navigating Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg, finally reaching its destination at the Red Fort.
Delhi Police Traffic Advisory
The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a widespread advisory. Read below-
- Kartavya Path will be closed to traffic from 10:00 pm tonight until the parade ends.
- Major arterial roads, including the C-Hexagon at India Gate, Tilak Marg, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, are facing staggered closures starting from 9:15 AM today, with movement expected to remain restricted until the final contingent reaches the Red Fort grounds early this afternoon.
- Key stretches including Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, India Gate circle, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and roads leading towards the Red Fort will be closed for general traffic.
- Authorities are urging motorists heading from North Delhi toward the Central or Southern districts to bypass the Netaji Subhash Marg and Daryaganj areas entirely. Instead, the Delhi Police recommends sticking to the Ring Road and other outer transit corridors to avoid parade-related congestion.
- Heavy and medium goods vehicles have been barred from entering city borders since 9:00 PM yesterday, and commuters are being urged to utilize the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road corridors to avoid the gridlock in Central Delhi.
- Additionally, a strict "no parking" policy is in effect along the entire parade route and all surrounding streets.
- Authorities have warned that any vehicles found in these restricted zones will be immediately towed. While specific parking lots have been set aside for those with official invitations and passes, accessible via a new QR-code navigation system, the general public is strongly encouraged to leave their private cars at home and use the Metro to access Central Delhi today.
Metro Timings
- To support the thousands of spectators heading to the festivities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) kicked off its operations at a special early time of 3:00 AM across all lines. Trains are currently running at 15-minute intervals, though several key stations, including Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, and Red Fort, have specific gate closures in effect for security reasons.
- In a move to encourage public transport use, the DMRC is offering free travel to anyone holding a valid parade invitation or e-ticket today. While metro parking remains open, travelers are advised that flying drones or paragliders over the city is strictly prohibited, and New Delhi Railway Station passengers should favor the Paharganj entrance to avoid the parade-related diversions around Ajmeri Gate.
Multi-Layer Security Cover
- To secure the 77th Republic Day festivities, the Delhi Police has established a rigorous, multi-layered security grid. Approximately 10,000 personnel have been stationed across the New Delhi district alone, supported by a sophisticated surveillance network of over 3,000 CCTV cameras integrated with facial recognition technology.
- In a technological first for the parade, officers on the ground are now using AI-powered smart glasses. These wearable devices allow for real-time threat detection by scanning crowds against a database of tens of thousands of individuals, identifying potential suspects even through disguises or facial changes.
- More than 30 control rooms, manned by around 150 personnel, will monitor live feeds from these cameras round the clock, he said.
- The security framework includes a robust system of multi-layered barricades and exhaustive frisking at every entry point. To ensure no blind spots, the police have deployed mobile surveillance vehicles equipped with Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology at strategic locations.
- Authorities have issued zero-tolerance instructions against graffiti, vandalism, or defacement of public property. Special night patrols are monitoring flyovers, walls, government buildings, and sensitive installations to prevent any anti-national or disruptive acts.
- Anti-drone systems have been deployed around the Republic Day parade venue and other sensitive zones. Flying of unauthorised drones has been completely banned, with strict action promised against violators.
