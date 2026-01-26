Republic Day 2026: Multi-Layered Security Grid, AI Smart Glasses, And Metro Updates- Check Full List Of Traffic Advisory

New Delhi : As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day today (January 26, 2026), the national capital has been placed under a comprehensive security and traffic net to facilitate the grand parade from Kartavya Path to the Red Fort.

The ceremonial proceedings at Kartavya Path are set to kick off at approximately 9:30 am, followed by the main parade's departure from Vijay Chowk at 10:30 am. The procession will march down to Kartavya Path and circle the C-Hexagon at India Gate before navigating Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg, finally reaching its destination at the Red Fort.