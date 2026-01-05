Republic Day 2026 Tickets: How to Book 26 January Parade Passes Online, Prices & Entry Rules

The Ministry of Defence has officially announced the ticket sales for the 2026 Republic Day Parade.

According to a circular released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday, the ticketing process covers the Republic Day Parade on January 26, the full dress rehearsal of the Beating Retreat on January 28, and the final Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29.

While the main events take place in late January, the sale of tickets began on January 5, 2026, allowing the public to secure their spots for these iconic national celebrations.

Tickets for the 2026 Republic Day celebrations are officially available for purchase starting today, January 5, 2026. The Ministry of Defence has set a ten-day window, concluding on January 14, for citizens to secure their seats for the national events.

Advertisement

Ticket Pricing & Events

Tickets are categorised by event and seating denomination:

Republic Day Parade (Jan 26): Available at ₹20 and ₹100.

Beating Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal (Jan 28): Priced at ₹20.

Beating Retreat Ceremony (Jan 29): Priced at ₹100.

How to Purchase?

The government has provided both digital and physical options for ticket sales:

Advertisement

Online: Bookings can be made through the official Aamantran portal at aamantran.mod.gov.in. Sales open daily at 9:00 AM and continue until the day's quota is met.

Offline: Physical counters are operational at six locations in Delhi, including Sena Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.