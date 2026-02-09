Republic Impact: Kanpur Lamborghini Case Cover-Up Exposed, SHO Suspended After Report

New Delhi: The high-profile Kanpur Lamborghini crash case has seen a major development after Republic’s reporting revealed serious lapses and an alleged cover-up. Gwaltoli Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar Gaur has been suspended by the Kanpur Police Commissioner for alleged carelessness in the case's handling.

The suspension was announced mere hours after Republic brought attention to irregularities in the inquiry, such as the failure to get blood samples, the delays in naming the accused, and the filing of a formal complaint against "unknown persons" in spite of unambiguous video evidence.

The Police Commissioner said that SHO Santosh Kumar Gaur has been suspended for negligence in relation to the car accident that happened on February 8, 2026, in the vicinity of the Gwaltoli police station. Even after Shivam Mishra was recognized as the driver by eyewitness testimonies and images, the officer nonetheless filed a formal complaint against unidentified individuals.

Despite the suspension of the SHO, important questions have not been addressed. The claims of ongoing special treatment have been heightened by the fact that blood samples have still not been obtained more than 30 hours after the incident and Shivam Mishra's name has not yet been added to the FIR.

Lawyer Continues Denial Despite Evidence

Even after the suspension and mounting evidence, Shivam Mishra’s lawyer continues to refute his client’s role in the crash.

Mrityunjay Singh, the advocate, asserted that Mohan, Shivam's driver, was operating the vehicle. He stated that the court had received an application with the driver's name on it and that the case will be heard on Tuesday.

“This is an accident as mentioned in the FIR. We have submitted a request application in the court. The application mentions the name of the driver Mohan along with yesterday’s date. He was driving. Tomorrow is the hearing for the same. The driver named Mohan was running. The visuals which are coming will go for investigation,” he said.

The lawyer's assertion is in stark contrast to eyewitness reports and widely circulated video evidence that purports to show Shivam Mishra being removed from the wrecked Lamborghini by his personal security detail. He has been put in the driver's seat on numerous occasions by these images.

What Happened on VIP Road

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon on Kanpur’s VIP Road near Rev-3 Mall in Gwaltoli. A speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco trader KK Mishra, rammed into pedestrians and two-wheelers. At least six people were injured in the crash.

According to DCP Atul Kumar Srivastava, the incident occurred around 3:15 PM. The car first collided with other vehicles, climbed over a motorcycle’s front wheel, dragged it for some distance, and finally stopped after hitting an electric pole.

One of the victims, Taufiq from Yamunaganj, was thrown several metres and suffered serious leg injuries. Other victims sustained multiple fractures and wounds. Some witnesses claimed that Shivam lost control of the car after suffering a sudden seizure.

Delhi Residence Under Spotlight

Visuals accessed by Republic additionally displayed a walk-through outside Shivam Mishra’s residence in Delhi’s upscale Vasant Vihar area. The residence was previously under investigation in 2024 following raids by the Income Tax agency and Enforcement Directorate due to purported irregularities in the utilization of funds.