Pune: In mega Republic impact, the Pune Police on Saturday admitted the cover-up in the Porsche crash case, by disclosing that the driver who intially accepted the allegations of accident that killed two techies did so under pressure and threat from super rich brat's family.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar admitted that family of the teenager tried to put pressure on driver to take blame of the accident. "They offered him monetary benefits and threatened him when he refused."

Addressing the media, Kumar said, “The driver said that he wasn't driving the car at the time of accident. He gave initial statements, accepting that he was driving the car, under pressure. He took the allegations on him out of fear.” Acting on driver's statement, the Pune cops nabbed Surendra Agarwal (grandfather) early on Saturday morning.

The Police action was subsequent to driver's admission that he was was wrongfully confined, threatened and told to take the blame for the accident by the grandfather, said sources in the police, adding that he was warned of dire consequences if he fails to comply.

‘Kidnapping, Wrongful Confinement’: Charges Against Grandfather

The grandfather of the super rich brat has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 342, 365 and 368 for kidnapping and wrongful confinement of the driver at the premises of his bungalow. The father of the accused has also been charged under the same charges in a new FIR filed in the Yerawada Police Station.

The driver detailed the minutes of the case to the police and said, “When I was going home from Yerawada Police Station, Surendra Agarwal (Grandfather) called me. After threatening me in their BMW car and bringing it to their bungalow at Bramha Sun City, Surendra Agarwal and Vishal Agarwal (father of super rich brat) colluded with each other and threatened me by taking away my mobile phone and keeping it in their bungalow with the intention of hiding it illegally and threatened that the crime committed by their son must be seen as committed by me.”

Pune Porsche Crash: The Fatal Knock

The Porsche, driven at 200 km per hour by the accused, rammed into the bike and killed the rider and pillion, two young IT professionals named Ashwini Kostha and Anish Awadhiya.

Pune Police claimed that the 17-year-old accused, son of a prominent Pune builder, was heavily drunk at the time of the accident. However, the time gap between bringing him to the custody and taking blood samples have raised concerns of lapses in the probe of the fatal accident.