Republic Kannada Sangama Set To Celebrate Karnataka’s Rich Cultural Legacy

In a landmark celebration of Kannada heritage, Republic Kannada Sangama, one of Karnataka’s largest music, literature, and cultural summits, is set to take place on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The first-of-its-kind event in Kannada media history will unite the state’s most prominent luminaries under one roof, promising a vibrant day-long festival rooted in the “flavour of the soil.”

The summit will feature 15 dynamic sessions, kicking off with Sahitya Sangama, where renowned writers will come together to honour and explore the richness of Kannada literature. This will be followed by Ranga Sangama, a thought-provoking session delving into the world of Kannada theatre.

A key highlight of the summit will be a debate on the impact of digitalisation on professional theatre, led by acclaimed artist B. Jayasri.

Adding cinematic sparkle to the event, Kiccha Sudeep, the Badshah of Indian cinema, will grace the stage to share his insights on the world of cinema.

Recognising the spiritual and cultural bedrock of Karnataka, several revered Swamijis will bless and address the gathering. Mutts have long been foundational to the state’s cultural and social development, and their presence affirms this deep-rooted legacy.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will also attend the summit alongside an esteemed lineup of dignitaries, including:

Former Lokayukta Justice Santhosh Hegde

Activist Chakravarthy Sulibele

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji (Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt)

Sri Vishwa Prasanna Shreepadaru (Pejavara Mutt)

Swamy Nirbhayananda Saraswathi (Chairman, Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashrama, Gadag and Vijayapura)

Film Directors Dr. Nagatihalli Chandrashekhar and T.S. Nagabharana

International Music Composer Ricky Kej

Writer Jogi

Adamya Chetana Co-founder Tejaswini Ananthkumar

Educationist Dr. Mohan Alva

Comedy Artist Nayana

Religious Thinkers Dr. B.V. Aarathi and Harish Kashyap

Tamate Maestro and Padma Shri Awardee Muni Venkatappa

Carnatic Vocalist Vidushi Nandini Rao, among many others.

The event promises to be a landmark confluence of ideas, traditions, and artistic expression – a true celebration of Karnataka’s cultural soul.

The Republic Kannada Sangama has been co-presented by: