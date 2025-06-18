Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Republic Kannada Sangama Set To Celebrate Karnataka’s Rich Cultural Legacy

Updated 18 June 2025 at 22:23 IST

Republic Kannada Sangama Set To Celebrate Karnataka’s Rich Cultural Legacy

The Republic Kannada Summit will feature 15 dynamic sessions, kicking off with Sahitya Sangama, where renowned writers will come together to honour and explore the richness of Kannada literature.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Republic Kannada Sangama
Republic Kannada Sangama | Image: Republic Media Network

In a landmark celebration of Kannada heritage, Republic Kannada Sangama, one of Karnataka’s largest music, literature, and cultural summits, is set to take place on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The first-of-its-kind event in Kannada media history will unite the state’s most prominent luminaries under one roof, promising a vibrant day-long festival rooted in the “flavour of the soil.”

The summit will feature 15 dynamic sessions, kicking off with Sahitya Sangama, where renowned writers will come together to honour and explore the richness of Kannada literature. This will be followed by Ranga Sangama, a thought-provoking session delving into the world of Kannada theatre.

A key highlight of the summit will be a debate on the impact of digitalisation on professional theatre, led by acclaimed artist B. Jayasri.

Adding cinematic sparkle to the event, Kiccha Sudeep, the Badshah of Indian cinema, will grace the stage to share his insights on the world of cinema.

Recognising the spiritual and cultural bedrock of Karnataka, several revered Swamijis will bless and address the gathering. Mutts have long been foundational to the state’s cultural and social development, and their presence affirms this deep-rooted legacy.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will also attend the summit alongside an esteemed lineup of dignitaries, including:

  • Former Lokayukta Justice Santhosh Hegde
  • Activist Chakravarthy Sulibele
  • Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji (Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt)
  • Sri Vishwa Prasanna Shreepadaru (Pejavara Mutt)
  • Swamy Nirbhayananda Saraswathi (Chairman, Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashrama, Gadag and Vijayapura)
  • Film Directors Dr. Nagatihalli Chandrashekhar and T.S. Nagabharana
  • International Music Composer Ricky Kej
  • Writer Jogi
  • Adamya Chetana Co-founder Tejaswini Ananthkumar
  • Educationist Dr. Mohan Alva
  • Comedy Artist Nayana
  • Religious Thinkers Dr. B.V. Aarathi and Harish Kashyap
  • Tamate Maestro and Padma Shri Awardee Muni Venkatappa
  • Carnatic Vocalist Vidushi Nandini Rao, among many others.

The event promises to be a landmark confluence of ideas, traditions, and artistic expression – a true celebration of Karnataka’s cultural soul.

The Republic Kannada Sangama has been co-presented by: 

  • Independence Knowledge Partner: Krupanidhi Group of Institutions
  • Powered By: Jac Olivol
  • Banking Partner: Canara Bank
  • Health Partner: Right Shift
  • Hospitality Partner: The Ritz Carlton
  • Wardrobe Partner: Manyavar
  • Agency Partner: Ad6 Advertising, Bengaluru
  • Decor Partner: Siddeshwara
  • Supported By - Macho Sporto 
  • Supported By - Toyoto
  • Radio Partner: Radio City 

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 18 June 2025 at 22:23 IST