Republic Media Network Announces 2nd Edition Of The Nationalist Collective Conclave

Updated 18 July 2025 at 19:51 IST
Noida: Republic Media Network is all set to host the second edition of the Nationalist Collective Conclave, the largest non-political movement dedicated to uniting Nationalist Indians across the globe.
The event will take place at 11:00 AM at the Republic Media Headquarters in Noida, bringing together distinguished voices who embody the spirit of nationalism and service to the nation.
The Nationalist Collective is the first and only global non-political forum for Nationalist Indians, committed to fostering a unified platform that champions Indian interests.
Through Thinkathons, local meetups, and inspirational events, the collective aims to deliberate, ideate, and instill a deep sense of nationalism and strictly without political affiliation.
The Nationalist Collective continues to be a beacon for those who believe in India’s destiny and are committed to shaping its future, together, and without political boundaries.
The 2nd Edition of Nationalist Collective is Presented By: Reliance Digital “Personalising Technology” and Powered By Tanvi Herbals “Tanvishata Tablets” and Ravin Group “Jode Zindagi Ke Taar”.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.