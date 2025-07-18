Republic Media Network Announces 2nd Edition Of The Nationalist Collective Conclave

Noida: Republic Media Network is all set to host the second edition of the Nationalist Collective Conclave, the largest non-political movement dedicated to uniting Nationalist Indians across the globe.

The event will take place at 11:00 AM at the Republic Media Headquarters in Noida, bringing together distinguished voices who embody the spirit of nationalism and service to the nation.

The Nationalist Collective is the first and only global non-political forum for Nationalist Indians, committed to fostering a unified platform that champions Indian interests.

Through Thinkathons, local meetups, and inspirational events, the collective aims to deliberate, ideate, and instill a deep sense of nationalism and strictly without political affiliation.

Guests and key highlights of Nationalist Collective Conclave

Dr. Sambit Patra, BJP leader and spokesperson, on “Bharat, Destiny & The Defining Voice”

Major D.P. Singh (Retd.) on “Kargil: A Story Etched in Courage”

Tribute to Martyr Shubham Dwivedi’s family, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Vishal Batra, brother of Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC)

Dr. Medha Mehendale, historian and author.

Major General Yash Mor (Retd.), strategic affairs expert.

Ashok Charan, former intelligence officer

Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra, on “Building the BrahMos”

Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd.), PVC, on “India’s Fiercest Climb”

Smriti Irani, BJP leader and former Union Minister, on “One Nation, One Voice”

Indresh Kumar, on “100 Years of Sangh Centenary”.

The Nationalist Collective continues to be a beacon for those who believe in India’s destiny and are committed to shaping its future, together, and without political boundaries.