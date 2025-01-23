Published 09:12 IST, January 23rd 2025
'Voices That Empower': Republic Media Network's Second Edition Of India Women's Summit Today | LIVE
Republic Media Network is thrilled to announce the second edition of India Women's Summit on Thursday, January 23 under the theme ‘Voices That Empower’ to honour the remarkable achievements of women across diverse fields while addressing the challenges they continue to face. Watch India Woman's Summit Live on Republic World.
Republic Media Network is thrilled to announce the second edition of India Women's Summit on Thursday, January 23 under the theme ‘Voices That Empower’ to honour the remarkable achievements of women across diverse fields while addressing the challenges they continue to face. Through India Women's Summit, our goal is to bring tougher visionary women leaders, pioneers, and advocates for thought-provoking discussions.
10:34 IST, January 23rd 2025
'COVAXIN Vaccine Launch during Covid Pandemic': Suchitra Ella
Republic Media Network's India Women's Summit Live: Suchitra Ella, the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, played a key role in the development and launch of COVAXIN during the COVID-19 pandemic. The journey began in April 2020, when Bharat Biotech embarked on developing an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.
The company also ensured continuous production to meet the increasing demand, ramping up manufacturing capacities across its facilities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Ankleshwar.
10:18 IST, January 23rd 2025
Fireside Chat With Suchitra Ella, Founder & MD, Bharat Biotech
India’s Women Summit Live: Suchitra Ella is the Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, which she co-founded with Dr. Ella in 1996. With experience in customer operations, finance, marketing and business development, Ella is a strong pillar of support and guidance at Bharat, overseeing a wide range of operations in the company.
10:23 IST, January 23rd 2025
'Innovation, action and dedication is the key to success': Rajita Kulkarni Bagga
Prof. Rajita Kulkarni Bagga, President of Sri Sri University, talks about the transformative power of higher education.
Rajita is a successful banker turned educator, a bestselling author, a global thought leader, and a transformational leadership coach. She is currently holding the following prestigious positions.
09:59 IST, January 23rd 2025
Prof. Rajita Kulkarni Bagga, President, Sri Sri University
09:35 IST, January 23rd 2025
Esteemed guests to be part of the India Women's Summit...
Some of the esteemed guests who will be part of the Summit include: Lieutenant General Madhur Kanitkar; IRA Singhal (IAS), DC, Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh ; Rajita Kulkarni Bagga, President Sri Sri University; Afshan Fathima, MMA Fighter; Nimrat Kaur, Actor; Ustha Uthup, Singer among many others.
09:30 IST, January 23rd 2025
‘Voices That Empower’ to honour the remarkable achievements of women across diverse fields
Republic Media Network's India Women's Summit Live: ‘Voices That Empower’ to honour the remarkable achievements of women across diverse fields while addressing the challenges they continue to face.
09:12 IST, January 23rd 2025
Republic Media Network's Second Edition Of India Women's Summit | LIVE
Republic Media Network's India Women's Summit Live: Voices That Empower: Stage Set For Republic Media Network's Second Edition Of India Women's Summit. Watch Live on Republic TV.
09:11 IST, January 23rd 2025
'Voices That Empower': Visionary women leaders, pioneers, and advocates for thought-provoking discussions
Republic Media Network's India Women's Summit Live: Through India’s Women Summit, our goal is to bring tougher visionary women leaders, pioneers, and advocates for thought-provoking discussions.
Updated 10:34 IST, January 23rd 2025