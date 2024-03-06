Advertisement

Republic Summit: India's biggest news event, the Republic Summit 2024, is finally here. The theme for this year's Republic Summit is ‘Bharat: The Next Decade. The Republic summit on March 7 will focus on what India can do in the next 10 years, to make sure, the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat- a developed India', much before 2047.

The summit will be looking at Indian politics, e-governance, business, banking system, space, technology, sports and much more. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be the chief guest and deliver the keynote address on Thursday evening at the summit.

Besides, it will bring together the nation's top-notch political, bureaucratic, business, and technology leaders under one roof, promising insightful discussions and impactful exchanges. The summit will be telecast LIVE across multiple platforms from 9 AM onwards on March 7.

Stage is set for the Nation's Biggest News Summit on March 7. Theme for #RepublicSummit2024 is Bharat: The Next Decade. #BharatTheNextDecade #IndiasBiggestNewsEvent pic.twitter.com/yRUHgpVco5 — Republic (@republic)

Other key newsmakers who will be speaking at the 2024 edition of the Republic Summit are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Nirmala Sitharaman, ISRO Chief S Somnath, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Amit Shah

Ashwini Vaishnaw

KV Kamath

ISRO Chief Somnath

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mohamed Nasheed

Sanjeev Goenka

Dr Devi Shetty

Amitabh Kant

Harish Salve

This significant participation underscores the importance and relevance of the event, promising a platform for transformative discourse and visionary perspectives.

Republic Summit 2024 - Bharat The Next Decade LIVE Streaming

Republic TV LIVE TV: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/

R Bharat LIVE TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/

Republic World Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicWorld

R Bharat Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat

Republic World will also be running a live blog where users will get updates in real time.