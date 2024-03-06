Updated March 5th, 2024 at 13:08 IST
Republic Summit 2024 – Bharat The Next Decade: Stage Set For India's Biggest News Event
Republic Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be the chief guest and deliver the keynote address on Thursday evening at the summit.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Republic Summit: India's biggest news event, the Republic Summit 2024, is finally here. The theme for this year's Republic Summit is ‘Bharat: The Next Decade. The Republic summit on March 7 will focus on what India can do in the next 10 years, to make sure, the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat- a developed India', much before 2047.
The summit will be looking at Indian politics, e-governance, business, banking system, space, technology, sports and much more. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be the chief guest and deliver the keynote address on Thursday evening at the summit.
Advertisement
Besides, it will bring together the nation's top-notch political, bureaucratic, business, and technology leaders under one roof, promising insightful discussions and impactful exchanges. The summit will be telecast LIVE across multiple platforms from 9 AM onwards on March 7.
Other key newsmakers who will be speaking at the 2024 edition of the Republic Summit are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Nirmala Sitharaman, ISRO Chief S Somnath, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others.
Republic Summit: Leaders Expected
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Amit Shah
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- KV Kamath
- ISRO Chief Somnath
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Mohamed Nasheed
- Sanjeev Goenka
- Dr Devi Shetty
- Amitabh Kant
- Harish Salve
This significant participation underscores the importance and relevance of the event, promising a platform for transformative discourse and visionary perspectives.
Advertisement
Republic Summit 2024 - Bharat The Next Decade LIVE Streaming
Republic TV LIVE TV: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/
R Bharat LIVE TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/
Republic World Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicWorld
R Bharat Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat
Advertisement
Republic World will also be running a live blog where users will get updates in real time.
Advertisement
Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:29 IST