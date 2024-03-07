×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

PM Modi To Be Credited For Assam's Transformation: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Peace Accord With ULFA

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke on several issues at the Republic Summit 2024 held in Delhi.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati | Image: PTI/File
  • 3 min read
Republic Summit 2024: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma elaborated on the agreement with ULFA (United Liberation Front of Asom) at the Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, March 7. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that peace accord would not have been possible without Narendra Modi being the prime minister of the country. 

Crediting the Prime Minster for the peace accord, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam is getting different treatment from the centre after 2014. After 2014 Assam has received different treatment from the central government," said Himanta Biswa Sarma in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

During the conversation, Goswami asked Sarma what has been different about him as compared to the previous chief ministers of Assam. Arnab Goswami recalled the hardline ULFA members being adamant. “They (members of ULFA) came to the studio and said that we will die but won't surrender before the government,” he said. 

Upon being asked about the art of negotiations which resulted in the peace accord, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the perception regarding the central government has changed. “Assam has seen a different kind of treatment from New Delhi post 2014. There was the perception in Assam that the central government exploited its natural resources and the locals were pushed to the margin,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma at Republic Summit 2024. 

“We all have now just hopes and aspirations,” added the Assam chief minister. 

All About ULFA Peace Accord 

In December last year, the pro-talks faction of ULFA led by Arabinda Rajkhowa signed a peace accord with the central and Assam governments agreeing to shun violence and join the mainstream. The agreement signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sarma, came after 12 years of unconditional negotiations. 

The ULFA was formed in 1979 with the demand for a “sovereign Assam”. Since then, it has been involved in subversive activities that led to the central government declaring it a banned outfit in 1990. However, the peace pact ended decades old insurgency in Assam. 

Republic Summit 2024: Bharat- The Next Decade 

India's biggest news summit- Republic Summit 2024, began with huge enthusiasm, on Thursday in Delhi. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami inaugurated the Republic Summit 2024. The theme for this year's Summit is "Bharat: The Next Decade," with a focus on what India can do in the coming 10 years to make sure that the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - A Developed India', before 2047.

(This is a developing story) 

 

 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

