New Delhi: As the nation's biggest news event – the Republic Summit 2024 – with its central theme ‘Bharat: The Next Decade' is set to unfold just two days from now (March 7), the countdown has already begun for India's biggest news event that will focus on what the country can achieve in the upcoming decade, along the ambitious dream of witnessing a 'Viksit Bharat- developed India', before 2047.

From Indian politics and e-governance to business and banking system, from space and technology to sports and so much more; the summit is set to see discussions between leaders on all the key aspects of growth and development.

You can catch all the latest updates from the Republic Summit during its LIVE telecast across multiple platforms from 9 AM onwards on March 7. Here's how:

Republic Summit 2024 - Bharat The Next Decade LIVE Streaming

Republic TV LIVE TV : https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/

R Bharat LIVE TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/

Republic World Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld

R Bharat Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat

Noteworthily, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to be the chief guest of the event, will deliver the keynote address in the evening. Additionally, the summit will see the country's senior-most political, bureaucratic, business, and technology leaders coming together under one roof, to deliver key insights while also engaging in meaningful discussions.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Nirmala Sitharaman, ISRO Chief S Somnath, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are among top dignitaries who will be speaking at the this year's edition of the Republic Summit.

You can also tune into Republic World's live blog to catch all the latest updates in real time.