Republic Summit 2026: PM Modi To Be Chief Guest; Full List of Speakers Here

New Delhi: Republic Media Network is gearing up to host the much-anticipated Republic Summit 2026, a landmark gathering that will explore India's transformative journey as a global shaping power. The high-profile event, themed "Great Power India: Nation First", will take place on June 22, 2026, at the iconic Taj Palace, New Delhi, bringing together top policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and cultural icons for insightful dialogues on India's strategic rise, economic resilience, technological advancements, and institutional strength.

The summit acts as a platform for defining narratives around India's global leadership, rooted in the "Nation First" principle. It marks a pivotal moment where discussions shift from aspiration to execution, celebrating India's proven performance on the world stage as a Vishwaguru addressing humanity's key challenges.

Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker

Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India – As the longest-serving Prime Minister and architect of the Nation First vision, PM Modi will deliver the keynote address, sharing his guiding insights on India's path to becoming a Great Power.

Confirmed Speakers

The summit will feature a powerful mix of political leaders, policymakers, business titans, technologists, economists, and prominent personalities from the arts:

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Academia

--Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras

Political and Administrative Leaders:

--Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry

--Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam

--Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, Delhi

--Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT, Electronics, HRD & Real Time Governance, Andhra Pradesh

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Industry Leaders and Innovators:

--Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder & Chief Scientist, Zoho Corp

--Sudarsan Venu, Chairman & Managing Director, TVS Motor Company

--Sundeep Sikka, MD and CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

--Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge

--Puneet Kaura, MD & CEO, Samtel Avionics

--Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd

--Vijay Sharma, Director, Corporate Affairs, Jindal Stainless

--Mayank Agrawal, CEO, Gallantt Group

Thought Leaders

--S. Gurumurthy, Editor, Thuglak

--Seema Singh, MeghaShrey, NGO

Cultural Figures:

--Anil Kapoor, Actor & Film Producer

--Padma Shri Hariharan, Singer & Music Composer

--Ram Charan, Actor & Film Producer

--Durgesh Kumar, Actor

--Ashok Pathak, Actor

--Sanvikaa, Actor

These speakers represent a cross-section of voices shaping India's economic, technological, governance, and cultural landscape. Sessions are expected to delve into themes of self-reliance, global trade, innovation ecosystems, defence manufacturing, sustainable growth, and culture as soft power.

Event Background and Significance

The Republic Summit has established itself as one of India's most influential annual platforms for high-level discourse. The 2026 edition arrives at a decisive time in India's global trajectory -- characterized by robust economic performance, strategic trade partnerships, technological leadership, and a commitment to institutional excellence.

Held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, the summit promises substantive conversations and thought-provoking interactions.

As India asserts its position as a shaping global power guided by "Nation First" principles, the Republic Summit 2026 will serve as a key forum to articulate this vision and chart the way forward.

For more details and updates, visit: https://summit.republicworld.com/