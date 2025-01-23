Reservation Is Fine But Women Should Not Expect It: Justice Indrani Banerjee

Republic India Women's Summit: Former Supreme court Justice Indira Banerjee shared her valuable thoughts at the Republic India Women's Summit, stating, "If you get benefits of reservation, fine, but don't expect it." Banerjee emphasised that while reservations can be beneficial, they should not become a crutch or an expectation that undermines one's own capabilities.

Banerjee illustrated her own experiences, explaining how being subjected to comments and biases due to existing reservations was "awfully insulting." She mentioned that despite the challenges, she worked hard to prove her merit and compete on an equal footing. Banerjee believes that women should be capable and confident, relying on their own abilities rather than expecting reservation benefits.

Her remarks highlight the importance of striving for excellence and breaking down barriers, while also acknowledging the historical and social contexts that necessitate reservations.

The Republic India Women's Summit touched upon issues such as Winning Against All Odds, Agents of Change, Smarter Healthcare, Women in Technology, Rhythm and Resilience, From Page to Purpose, Divine Feminine among others.

Some of the esteemed guests who will be part of the Summit include: Lieutenant General Madhur Kanitkar; IRA Singhal (IAS), DC, Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh ; Rajita Kulkarni Bagga, President Sri Sri University; Afshan Fathima, MMA Fighter; Nimrat Kaur, Actor; Ustha Uthup, Singer among many others.

Through India’s Women Summit, our goal is to bring tougher visionary women leaders, pioneers, and advocates for thought-provoking discussions on gender equality, leadership representation, and strategic solutions for advancing women’s empowerment.