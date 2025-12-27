Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike Across Himachal Pradesh Over Termination of IGMC Doctor

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: An indefinite strike by resident doctors began across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a day after they collectively went on mass leave on Friday. The protest follows the termination of a resident doctor after a video showing him allegedly assaulting a patient in Shimla went viral in recent days.

After the incident, the Himachal Pradesh government terminated the resident doctor. Following discussions with the Chief Minister, resident doctors had expressed hope on Friday that the termination order against the doctor would be revoked. However, on Friday evening, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) decided to proceed with an indefinite strike starting today.

Resident doctors and various doctors' organisations across almost all hospitals in Himachal Pradesh have supported the strike. As a result, OPD services remained shut at most places, while at locations where OPDs functioned, the number of doctors was very limited.

In the state capital, Shimla, the Resident Doctors' Association, along with resident doctors' associations from other districts, has jointly participated in the strike.

Speaking to the media, President of the Resident Doctors' Association, IGMC Shimla, Dr Sohil Sharma, said that revoking the termination of the resident doctor is the only demand.

"All the resident doctors' associations and today even the doctors from our dental college are standing in support of us. Our only request to the government is that the termination of Dr Raghav Nirula should be revoked. The Chief Minister has told us that there will be an inquiry into the entire matter," said Dr Sohil.

However, he added, "The message sent to resident doctors and the entire medical community is alarming. The resentment and harassment are so high that everyone feels that if, within six hours, you are suspended, and within 48 hours you are terminated, a 10-year-long career comes to an abrupt end."

Dr Sharma further said, "If someone is terminated within 24 to 48 hours, can that termination not be revoked during this period? This has been our request to the government earlier and will remain so in the future."

He emphasised that every incident has two sides. "From day one, I have been saying that there are always two sides to an incident. Why was there provocation? Why were such circumstances created? After all, doctors are human. Even assuming misconduct, we observed that the government suspended the doctor within six hours, which we accepted. But within 48 hours, through a disciplinary committee, the doctor was terminated," he said.

Dr Sharma highlighted the career impact, saying, "A doctor qualifies NEET, enters MBBS, then clears entrance exams to enter post-graduation, and after years of merit-based selection, joins IGMC Shimla as a senior resident. After all this, terminating someone within 48 hours ends a career of 10-12 years."

Referring to the personal impact on the terminated doctor, he said, "Dr Raghav told me that he is extremely distressed. He feels his entire career has ended, and his dignity is at stake. He is under immense mental pressure. At this moment, our only demand is that his termination should be removed."

Dr Sharma declined to comment on certain facts mentioned by another official, saying they were not within his knowledge, and also refrained from commenting on mediation at this stage.

He concluded by stressing the larger impact on the medical community. "The only way to address the resentment and harassment being faced by the entire medical fraternity is to revoke the termination of our resident doctor, Dr Raghav. After this incident, a negative narrative has been created against doctors. Today, whether in wards, OPDs or emergency services, doctors are working under fear. If a patient threatens a doctor, saying, 'See me first or I will get you terminated,' it creates an atmosphere of fear. In such an environment, doctors are asking how they can continue to work."