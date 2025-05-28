‘Resign or Be Impeached’: More Trouble for Judge Yashwant Varma in Explosive Burnt Cash Scandal, Big Action in Monsoon Session Likely

‘Resign or Be Impeached’: More Trouble for Judge Yashwant Varma in Explosive Burnt Cash Scandal | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: The government is considering bringing an impeachment motion in Parliament against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, following his indictment by the Supreme Court’s in-house inquiry panel.

The panel’s findings, which include disturbing revelations about burnt wads of currency notes found at his residence, are expected to trigger an intense legal and political battle in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

Justice Varma, who was transferred from Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court in March 2025, is under scrutiny after a fire at his official residence on March 14 revealed stacks of burnt cash. An inquiry panel formed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna concluded that there were significant lapses and deliberate attempts to destroy evidence, including the movement of the burnt sacks of currency after the fire incident.

Findings of the In-House Probe

The in-house investigation, led by a three-member panel comprising Justices Sheel Nagu, G S Sandhawalia, and Anu Sivaraman, raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The key findings of the probe include:

Burnt Sacks of Currency: Evidence suggests that the sacks of currency notes were not entirely destroyed in the fire, with some notes later removed from the scene.

Destruction of Key Evidence: There were attempts to destroy critical evidence shortly after the incident, suspect on Judge personal staff.

Role of Personal Staff: Justice Varma’s personal staff, particularly his secretary, are under suspicion for their involvement in the cleanup operation.

Locked Room: Contrary to Justice Varma's claims, the room where the fire broke out was not accessible to everyone and was found locked, with the door only being forced open after the fire incident.

Movement of Evidence: The report suggests that some of the burnt currency was moved from the scene post-fire, casting doubt on the authenticity of the original evidence.

Parliament to Move Impeachment Motion Against Justice Varma

The Chief Justice of India, after receiving the panel’s findings, recommended impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma. This recommendation was forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9.

Top government sources have confirmed that, based on this recommendation, the government is planning to move an impeachment motion in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. The motion will need the support of at least 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha and 50 in the Rajya Sabha for it to be taken up.

A government source revealed, “We will bring the motion in the upcoming session. We will seek consensus from opposition parties since the final step of impeachment has to be cleared by a two-thirds majority in both the Houses.”

The Chairpersons of both Houses of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, are expected to engage with opposition leaders to forge a consensus before the motion is formally introduced.

The Timeline of Events

March 14, 2025: Burnt cash discovered at Justice Varma’s official residence after a fire.

March 22, 2025: The in-house committee is formed to investigate the incident.

March 28, 2025: Justice Varma is transferred to Allahabad High Court.

April 5, 2025: Justice Varma takes the oath of office as a judge at the Allahabad High Court but has not been assigned any work since then.

May 4, 2025: The Supreme Court panel submits its report to CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

May 14, 2025: Justice Gavai takes oath as the new Chief Justice of India.

May 27, 2025: The SC panel indicts Justice Varma, further escalating calls for impeachment.

Will Justice Varma Resign?

While the government is preparing to move the impeachment motion, there has been no indication that Justice Varma is willing to resign. Sources suggest that Varma was asked to step down following the findings of the inquiry but refused to do so, despite the growing pressure.

Justice Varma’s legal team has not yet commented on the matter, and the judge has remained tight-lipped on the matter of resignation.As the government prepares for impeachment, the pressure on Varma is growing, leaving him with the choice to either resign or face legal and parliamentary action.