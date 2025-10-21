‘Respect All Languages, Maintain Cleanliness, Prioritise Health’: PM Modi Charts Road To 'Viksit Bharat' In Diwali Letter To Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this Diwali marked the second celebration following the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the citizens of India on the occasion of Diwali, describing it as a festival brimming with energy and enthusiasm. In a letter addressed to the nation, he said that this Deepavali marks the second celebration following the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The PM cited the teachings from the life of Lord Ram and hailed Operation Sindoor which he said upheld righteousness and avenged injustice.

“Lord Shri Ram teaches us to uphold righteousness and also gives us the courage to fight injustice. We have seen a living example of this a few months ago during Operation Sindoor. During Operation Sindoor, Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice," he wrote. Emphasizing the significance of this Deepavali, the Prime Minister noted that lamps will illuminate many districts, including remote areas, where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated.

He lauded individuals who have abandoned violence to join the mainstream, abandoning Naxalism and embracing the Constitution, and described this as a "major achievement" for India.

"This Deepavali is particularly special because, for the first time, lamps will be lit in many districts across the country, including remote areas. These are the districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated from the root. In recent times, we have seen many individuals abandoning the path of violence and joining the mainstream of development, expressing faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a major achievement for the nation," PM Modi wrote in letter.

PM Modi also underscored recent next-generation reforms, including the implementation of lower GST rates on the first day of Navratri.

The letter reads, "Amid these historic achievements, the country has also embarked on next-generation reforms in recent days. On the first day of Navratri, lower GST rates were implemented. During this "GST Bachat Utsav" (Savings Festival), citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees. In a world going through multiple crises, Bharat has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity. We are also on track to become the third-largest economy in the world in the near future."

The Prime Minister further urged citizens to contribute to a "viksit" (Developed) and "aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India), PM Modi placed special emphasis on adopting "Swadeshi" products.