'Response Will Be Worse': PM Modi Puts Pakistan On Notice, Sends Strong Warning As Operation Sindoor Continues

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphatically stated that Pakistan's misadventures against India will cost them dearly as Operation Sindoor is still going on.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate, PM Modi firmly stated, "Operation Sindoor is going on. Pakistan ne 'dussahas ki kalpana ki toh, usse karara javab diya jayega (If Pakistan dares to imagine any such misadventure, it will be given a befitting reply)."

The Prime Minister also launched a blistering attack on Congress and accused them of being dependent on Pakistan for issues.

"On one hand, India is moving ahead at a fast pace towards self-reliance, but Congress is becoming dependent on Pakistan for issues. Unfortunately, Congress is importing issues from Pakistan", PM Modi said.

Intensifying his criticism against the opposition, PM Modi said that they are always finding excuses to oppose the government making them a laughing stock for the country.

"Terrorists are crying, their masterminds are crying and seeing them cry, some people are crying here too. They tried to play a game during the surgical strike, but it didn't work. During the airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn't work either. When Operation Sindoor took place, they adopted a new tactic - "Why did you stop?"...Waah re bayan bahaduron! You need one or the other excuse to oppose. So, not just me but the entire country is laughing at you," he said.

During his speech, PM Modi also revealed that he did not take back-to-back calls from United States Vice President JD Vance, who was warning him of Pakistan's plan to launch an attack against India after India targeted Pakistan's terror bases in Operation Sindoor.

"No leader in the world told India to stop its operation. On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer," he said.

He also criticized the Congress party for failing to acknowledge the valor displayed by the armed forces in their fight against terrorism, despite widespread international support for India during its heightened military tensions with Pakistan.

"A lot was said here on India's Foreign Policy. There were discussions on global support too...We received global support. But unfortunately, the valour of the brave jawans of my country did not get the support of Congress," he said.

Hailing the armed forces for the success of the Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said that the masterminds of terror attacks cannot sleep as they know that Indian forces will come back and hit them.

"Ab hamle ke baad mastermind ko nind nahi aaati, unko pata hain Bharat aayega aur maar kar jayega (Now after the attack the mastermind cannot sleep, he knows India will respond). This new normal has been set by India. 'Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak', we have taken action against Pakistan", PM Modi said.