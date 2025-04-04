Responsibility Lies With Bangladesh: PM Modi Raises Attacks on Hindus With Muhammad Yunus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his concerns regarding the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh during a meeting with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a press briefing.

Misri further stated that the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Bangladesh in its efforts to maintain a democratic, stable, peaceful, and inclusive state.

"PM Modi emphasized India's dedication to fostering a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh. He urged Prof. Yunus that any rhetoric that could worsen the situation should be avoided. The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of enforcing strict border security and preventing illegal border crossings to maintain peace. Additionally, PM Modi expressed concerns about the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh," Misri noted.

The Prime Minister also delivered a direct yet intense response to Yunus, following his controversial remarks about India’s Northeast, saying "any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided."

Yunus had earlier suggested that China should leverage Bangladesh against India's influence in the region.

The Prime Minister’s carefully measured response was seen as a firm yet diplomatic way of addressing Yunus' recent comments at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in China, where he spoke about India’s northeastern states. Yunus had also claimed that Bangladesh had formally sought the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina , who is believed to be in exile in Delhi, but had not received a response from India.