Advertisement

Mumbai: Through workers-oriented approach, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) took proactive steps to shield workers involved in key projects from soaring mercury and heatwave in the region.

From rest shed at construction sites, provision of cool drinking water to distribution of ORS, the MMRDA has taken several crucial protection measures to provide relief to workers from scorching heat.

Advertisement

Further, workers are being encourgaed to drink water at regular fixed interval of time and are given regular rest time.

In particular, the contractor at the site of the Surya Bulk water supply scheme has initiated preventive measures such as glucose distribution, regular doctor visits, periodic mock drills and training workers how to tackle problems related to heat stroke.

Advertisement

Additionally, the contractors have been directed to implement several other safety measures such as avoiding outdoor work activities during peak hours of heat and providing personal protective equipment to safeguard workers from rising temperature.

An emergency response plans to address heat-related emergencies are also made following daily weather updates. Other precautionary steps include the availability of doctors and ambulances to swiftly handle situations like sun strokes.

Advertisement



