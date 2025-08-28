‘Neither Will I Retire, Nor Will I Ask’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Quashes Retirement At 75 Rule Rumours

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the debate surrounding his views on retirement at the age of 75, often pointed out by the opposition parties to target the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhagwat emphatically stated that there is no need to retire at 75 years, asserting that neither will he retire at the age of 75 nor will he ask anyone else to do so. His statement comes amid the speculation surrounding PM Modi's future plans, as he is set to turn 75 this September.

The debate on retirement began when Mohan Bhagwat, citing the statement of RSS thinker Moropant Pingle, mentioned that turning 75 is nature's signal to pause and give way to others. It came to the fore that Pingle had humorously noted that being felicitated with a shawl after 75 was society's polite way of saying it's time to retire and make space for the next generation. However, Bhagwat has now clarified that his intention was not to suggest that he or anyone else should retire at 75.

Bhagwat's Stance On Retirement

He stressed that the flexibility of work and retirement can be decided according to the will to work. He said, "We can work as long as we want." He further underscored the RSS's approach to work and retirement, stating, "We are ready to retire at any time in life, and for whatever time the RSS wants us to work, we are also ready to work for the RSS till that time." The statement outlined Bhagwat's zest for the organisation and its ideals.

Earlier, the opposition quickly reacted to Bhagwat's initial remarks, with some leaders questioning the implications for Prime Minister Modi. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and others had questioned whether PM Modi would himself retire at the age of 75.

Following the opposition leaders' reactions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier addressed similar speculation, asserting that the BJP's constitution includes no age-related retirement policy. He had expressed confidence in Prime Minister Modi's leadership, stating, “Modi ji will remain at the helm until 2029. The INDI Alliance can't win with baseless rumours.”

Bhagwat's Call For Three-Child Norm

During his address, RSS chief Bhagwat urged every Indian citizen to consider having three children in their family. His suggestion comes at a critical time when India's population growth rate is a topic of discussion. The government is preparing for the 2027 census, which will provide updated demographic data across the country since 2011.

India, currently the world's most populous nation with nearly 1.5 billion people, is expected to grow to about 1.7 billion people by 2045 before it starts declining, according to a recent United Nations Report titled ‘State of World Population 2025: The real fertility crisis’. The report estimated that the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has declined to 1.9 this year, falling below the 2.1 target. The decline in TFR is a concern, as it may have big implications for India's economy, social development, and environmental protection.

Mohan Bhagwat's suggestion that every Indian citizen should consider having three children in their family is based on his interpretation of the National Population Policy's recommendation of 2.1 children per family. "In maths, 2.1 is 2, but with the birth of children after 2, it is 3, which is why 2.1 means 3," Bhagwat said during the centenary celebrations of RSS in New Delhi. He asserted that population growth can serve as both an asset and a burden, and a stable birth rate will help keep the population in control while maintaining an acceptable level. Bhagwat also pointed out that a decreasing birth rate is happening across communities, including Hindus.

'Islam Is Integral Part Of India'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that Islam is an integral part of India and will continue to be so, emphasising the importance of trust and unity. He also addressed the issue of infiltration, suggesting that it needs to be stopped to protect jobs for Indian citizens, including Muslims, rather than outsiders. Bhagwat urged the government to prioritise its citizens' needs and ensure that outsiders do not take away opportunities from Indians.