Retired Army Man Dies of Gunshot Wound in Kota; Suicide Suspected

Kota: A 45-year-old retired army man died of a gunshot wound from his own pistol in the Kota's Prem Nagar area, police on Thursday said.

On Wednesday, Arvind Singh Choudhary, reportedly intoxicated, was watching television in his drawing room while holding his licensed revolver. His wife was in the kitchen, their daughter was studying in another room, and their son was out playing.

Suddenly, a gunshot rang out. Rushing to the drawing room, Choudhary's wife discovered him lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his head, according to Udyog Nagar Police Station SHO Jitendra Singh.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Originally from Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, Choudhary had been residing in Kota for the past eight years. He worked as a security guard for a private school director.

He is survived by his wife, a 19-year-old college-going daughter, and an 11-year-old son who is in Class 11, SHO Singh added.

The police are awaiting the postmortem report and have not ruled out the possibility of suicide.