sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:49 IST, July 10th 2024

Retired IAS Officer's Wife Alleges Rape, Dowry Harassment by Stepson And Aide

Married to retired IAS officer since 2020, the woman alleged that her husband's first wife, his son & daughter, & other family members regularly harassed her.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Crime
Married to retired IAS officer since 2020, the woman alleged that her husband's first wife, his son & daughter, & other family members regularly harassed her. | Image: pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:49 IST, July 10th 2024