Retired IAS Officer Subrata Gupta, Who Led Electoral Roll Revision, Named Advisor To Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal has appointed retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta as Advisor to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Gupta's appointment was one of the first key administrative appointments following the BJP’s historic election victory. The move, confirmed in an official notification issued on Saturday, comes into effect immediately and will remain until further notice.

Notably, Subrata Gupta, an officer of the 1990 batch, previously oversaw the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. He also served as a special observer during the polls, and his vast experience in election administration and public service is expected to support the state government’s policy-making and governance in the early phase of its term.

On Saturday, Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister, making a formal start to the party’s administration after a sweeping victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and several Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states.

The ceremony also saw several BJP legislators take the oath of office as state ministers. Among those sworn in were Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Nisith Pramanik and Khudiram Tudu. The event coincided with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, adding symbolic weight to the occasion.

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The BJP’s win ended the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year hold on power, with the party securing 207 seats against the TMC’s 80.

Retired IAS Officer Appointed Advisor To CM

Following the swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed West Bengal government, the appointment of retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta as Advisor to the Chief Minister was one of the first administrative moves under the new government. The appointment was confirmed by West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajesh Pandey through an official notification issued on Saturday.

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“The Governor is pleased to appoint Dr Subrata Gupta, IAS (retd) as Advisor to the Chief Minister, Government of West Bengal, with immediate effect and until further order,” the notification stated.

Subrata Gupta, an officer of the 1990 batch, served as Special Roll Observer (SRO) for the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal. His role was expanded during the polls when the Election Commission also entrusted him with responsibilities as a special observer for the Assembly elections, citing satisfaction with his work during the SIR exercise. The officials stated that his experience would support the state government in policy formulation and governance.

Administrative Reshuffle Begins

Alongside IAS Gupta’s appointment, the government named IAS officer Shantanu Bala, the 2017 batch IAS officer, as the Chief Minister’s private secretary. He was serving as Additional District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas in his last posting. “Bala’s appointment is part of the restructuring of the Chief Minister’s Office following the change in government,” an official noted.

The appointments signalled the beginning of a major restructuring within the state bureaucracy as the new administration assumed office.

Electoral Roll Revision Remains Point Of Contention

The SIR exercise was one of the most contentious aspects in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections, with the then ruling TMC and other political parties lodging protests over the exercise. The data released by the government showed that more than 27 lakh voters were marked ineligible after verification, while over 60 lakh names were placed under scrutiny during the process. The scale of the exercise drew criticism from the Trinamool Congress, which alleged large-scale disenfranchisement of voters.

Despite these allegations, the BJP went on to secure a clear majority, forming the first non-TMC government in the state since 2011.