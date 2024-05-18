Updated May 18th, 2024 at 13:21 IST
Returned From UK, Raghav Chadha Makes First Appearance At Kejriwal's Residence
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha made his first appearance in months at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Saturday.
New Delhi: In midst of the controversy over alleged assault of Swati Maliwal, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha made his first appearance in months at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the natonal capital on Saturday.
The AAP MP undergone an eye surgery—vitrectomy—earlier this month in the United Kingdom and was away from active politics for a long duration.
Noting down his absence amid Lok Sabha polls, several questions were raised, however, AAP clarified that Chadha would join the party's poll campaigning once he recovers.
AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said on May 2 that Chadha had undergone a major eye surgery in the UK and his condition was serious.
“Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious, and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will return to India and join us in the election campaigning,” Bharadwaj said.
The development comes amid mega controversy that has ignited a political tussle in the national capital.
Maliwal, AAP MP and former Chairperson Of Delhi Commission for Women, registered a complaint with the Delhi Police on Thursday where she disclosed that she faced alleged assault by Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Kejriwal, at the CM's residence on May 13.
Acting on the complaint, the Delhi Police registered an FIR and invoked several charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to assault, criminal force against women, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of a woman.
Published May 18th, 2024 at 12:17 IST